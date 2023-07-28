FCA: Woodford compensation payments could begin as early as 2024

The update revealed the creation of an investor committee to be chaired by Jamie Drummond-Smith, a former Deloitte partner who oversaw the company voluntary arrangement of Arcadia Group as interim chair.

Writing in response to an investor letter issued by LFS this morning (28 July), the regulator welcomed the update, which offered a potential timeline for next steps and revealed the introduction of an investor committee.

A spokesperson for the FCA said: "We welcome the update provided today by Link Fund Solutions. LFS have said that they remain on track to provide more details on how the scheme of arrangement will operate by September.

"Investors could start to receive payments from early 2024, subject to the approval of the scheme and the completion of the sale of LFS to Waystone Group."

The Woodford saga is far from over

While the FCA and Link Fund Solutions both issued statements in April that teased further information was due to be released to investors in July, Link's actual update was scant on detail.

Its statement today reiterated that the scheme was conditional on the sale of LFS to Waystone Group, and the sanctioning of the scheme by the High court.

In return for the up to £235m compensation scheme, LFS, Link Group and their respective affiliates and officers "will be released from all liability relating to LFSL's role as ACD of the WEIF".

Since the April statements, PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to advise on the proposed scheme and act as prospective supervisors, and LFS has "entered into ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to further develop the detailed terms of the scheme" and "significant progress" has been made in developing the structure of the scheme.

A spokesperson for LFS said: "The development of the settlement scheme for LF Woodford Equity Income fund investors agreed with the FCA, as outlined on 20 April, is progressing to plan and we expect to announce further details of the scheme, in the form of the practice statement letter, in September."

Practice statement letter

Subject to discussions between Link Group and the regulator, and the availability of the court, LFS expected to publish a practice statement letter in September, which will notify investors of the scheme launch and add further details about the key terms of the scheme.

The letter will also offer details of the first court hearing in relation to the scheme. During this hearing, the court will consider "certain preliminary issues" and be asked for permission to hold meetings of investors to vote on the scheme.

Investor committee

The update revealed the creation of an investor committee to be chaired by Jamie Drummond-Smith, a former Deloitte partner, who oversaw the company voluntary arrangement of Arcadia Group as interim chair.

According to the investor letter first circulated on 5 July 2023 seen by Investment Week, the investor committee will help to "design a scheme that is fair for investors".

The committee is expected to meet no more than three times over the course of August and September 2023. It will consist of eight unpaid members from across the range of individual and institutional members.

If more than eight applications are received, chair Drummond-Smith will "choose eight people at random from those who express interest in joining".