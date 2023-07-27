Jupiter profits rise 56% in H1 amid cost-cutting drive

In its half-year results published today (27 July), the asset manager said underlying profit before tax increased 56% to £46.4m from the same period last year and statutory profit before tax grew 85% to £34.8m.

Total assets under management increased by 2% to £51.4bn on the positive net flows and investment performance of £1.2bn.

Following positive net inflows in the second half of 2022, this is the first 12-month period of net inflows since 2017. The firm reported "slightly positive" inflows in H1, although these were almost offset by outflows in the retail channel.

The institutional channel was the driver behind these positive flows, with £1.7bn of net inflows in the first half, and a total of £3.5bn over the last 12 months.

With net outflows from funds of £1.7bn, the retail channel continued to see outflows as demand was once again hampered by the uncertain macroeconomic climate.

Most outflows came mainly from sectors that still did not meet client demand, namely UK and European equities and the Merlin fund of funds lineup, while its range of global strategies collected over £600m and Dynamic Bond returned to small positive flows.

Although AUM increased over the period, average AUM fell 7.3% to £50.9bn, which led to net revenue being 11% lower at £181m, including £0.4m of performance fees, down from £0.7m in the same period last year.

"As the shape of our business changes, with greater weighting towards institutional clients, we have seen a three basis point decline in the net management fee margin to 71 bps over the first half," said CEO Matthew Beesley.

"Our focus remains on growing absolute revenues. [...] In aggregate, we believe that these lower margins will be paired with a larger, more diversified and less volatile revenue base."

The institutional channel now accounts for £9bn, or 18% of the group's assets, while international investors comprise 36% of AUM, or £18bn.

In October last year, Jupiter announced its fund rationalisation programme, which would target mainly "subscale" funds with less than £100m in AUM across the firm's entire asset mix, with 4% of total assets impacted.

The CEO said today that Jupiter has nearly completed the programme and identified "higher than expected" cost savings during the period.

This was mainly through a reduction of the group's fixed and variable staff costs, driven primarily by lower performance fee-related deferred compensation costs, as well as non-compensation costs and total expenses before exceptional items.

Beesley said that Jupiter's "strong capital position" allows the firm to invest for growth, with eyes set on the launch of thematic funds in the fourth quarter. In addition, the group is returning capital to shareholders through a special dividend of 2.9p per share.

"It is clear from these results that our strategic focus is generating positive outcomes and we are confident that continuing to deliver on the strategy will help to return Jupiter to sustained growth," he said.