Advice drives 12.6% rise in operating income for Evelyn Partners

Clients ‘see the value of advice’

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
Advice drives 12.6% rise in operating income for Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners has reported a 12.6% increase in its operating income in the six months to June 2023, with assets under management and advice growing to £54.9bn.

Group operating income totalled £327.2m during the period, with 9.7% growth in financial services as "clients continued to see the value of expert advice", the firm said.

Over the first half of the year, the firm delivered £3.8bn of gross inflows, up 40% year-on-year, which it said was due to "the value of the advice it provides".

Meanwhile, net inflows reached £1.8bn, marking a 63.6% increase from £1.1bn in H1 last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased to £87.8m, compared with £86.2m in H1 2022.

The firm said it currently has a "strong focus on organic growth, helping clients navigate a higher tax environment through financial planning".

Moreover, Evelyn Partners said it has been actively pursuing its mergers and acquisitions strategy. During this period, the company completed three professional services transactions and signed an agreement to acquire boutique wealth manager Dart Capital.

The firm added it expected the move to strengthen its regional presence and bring in complementary capabilities to enhance its service offerings.

Continuing with its expansion, Evelyn Partners welcomed the team from discretionary manager PPM Wealth as part of its scheme for retiring owners of advice businesses. This move added to its growing presence in the Glasgow office.

The firm is now under a new chief executive, Paul Geddes, who succeeded Paul Woodhouse earlier this month.

Related Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

FCA intervention leads to 19% dip in appointed representatives﻿

Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

More on Companies

'NewGAMe strongly believes that it is in the interest of shareholders not to tender to the Liontrust offer and to remain invested in GAM with a new team on board who can successfully turnaround the company and return it to profitability and growth,' the group added.
Companies

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Calls for Swiss Takeover Board intervention

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit Suisse provided prime brokerage services to Archegos and entered into equity total return swaps with the family office, booking eventual losses of $5.1bn as a result of its collapse.
Companies

Credit Suisse receives record fine over Archegos failures

Co-ordinated global resolution

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
The sale to Carne Group will still go through and is expected to complete in Q4 2023.
Companies

Liontrust waives FMS sale condition from GAM offer

Offer period extended

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 July 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... private debt

20 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

25 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

Ex-Miton Group CEO joins Baillie Gifford European Growth trust board

24 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Unicorn Asset Management chair Colin Howell dies

25 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Weakest rise in UK private sector output for six months 'reignites recession worries'

25 July 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot