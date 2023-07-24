Quilter Investors and Schroders are now tied for the greatest number of five Crown funds, with 13 each, while Royal London holds the highest percentage of top rated funds, with 12 out of 49 (24.5%).

In the data provider's latest rebalance, 163 funds gained a five Crown ratings, bringing the total number to 340.

The five Crown rating is reserved for funds in the top 10% of ‘Crown Scores', which are calculated in three parts, each referenced to a benchmark. Fund must also hold a minimum three-year track record.

Across IA Infrastructure and IA Sterling Strategic Bond, each sector is comprised of at least 30% of total funds with the maximum rating, with seven out of 23 funds and 23 out of 77 holding a five Crown rating, respectively.

The healthcare sector also hit the 30% benchmark, with three out of ten funds recording a top rating.

This element of the picture has remained largely unchanged from the previous rebalancing six months prior, with only one infrastructure fund and two strategic bond funds receiving a new five Crown rating in the latest rebalance.

By contrast, value-focused fund houses received massive boosts to their fortunes, while those with a greater emphasis placed on growth saw a downturn in the number of five Crown funds.

"This investment approach has had a complete reverse in form since the release of the Covid caccine and was the only way to mitigate the sell-off in equity markets that occurred last year," said FE fundinfo.

M&G received six new five Crown ratings, taking its total from three to nine, while Schroders jumped from eight to 13. Artemis gained four new top ratings, having previously sat on zero.

Meanwhile, growth-focused fund houses, especially those with a focus on artificial intelligence, lost similar numbers, with 7IM dropping from five top ratings to zero, while Fidelity lost four five Crown ratings, going from 11 to seven.

Charles Younes, head of manager selection, FE Investments, said: "This trend towards a value style differs from that of six months ago. Funds such as LF Morant Wright Japan or Schroder Global Recovery have done well and been upgraded to a four or five crown rating because of their strong outperformance over the last three years.

"Despite the style being out of favour for so long, they have maintained their valuation discipline approach which has finally paid off recently. This trend towards value is worth keeping an eye on and it will be interesting to see if it persists if we reach the peak of the interest rate cycle."