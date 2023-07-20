Speaking at an event on Wednesday (19 July), hosted by the Macro Money and Finance Society, Dave Ramsden reflected on the Bank's QT journey since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) set out its strategies in its 2021 Monetary Policy Report.

The MPC said it would use a mix of instruments to deliver tighter policy, including the key principles that would underpin its approach to QT.

Those principles were put into practice in February 2022 initially through maturities and then augmented last autumn with a programme of gilt sales.

The following September, the MPC voted to reduce the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase Facility (APF) by £80bn. By the end of September 2023, this will have reduced the size of the total APF by 11.6% when including corporate bond sales.

The MPC also committed to an annual review of the parameters of the QT programme, as part of which it would set the pace for the reduction in the stock of gilts held in the APF for the following twelve months.

Ramsden said QT sales auctions have operated as intended so far and that the MPC will consider market functioning while it makes its decision on pace for the twelve months from October 2023 to September 2024.

"In advance of that decision, I think the story is ‘so far, so good', he said. "Our QT programme continues to operate in the background. It is having only a limited impact on gilt yields, all else equal.

"Market liquidity has declined somewhat over the past 18 months, in line with heightened macro volatility, but it has improved substantially since autumn 2022. There has been no discernible impact from our sales operations on market liquidity, and indeed, there have been some signs that our sales may have helped alleviate collateral scarcity somewhat."

However, Ramsden said we can never be complacent, and that the Bank will continue to monitor market functioning closely.

He described three factors the MPC could consider as it makes its upcoming decision.

"First, when we decided on the initial £80 billion pace of unwind last September; we had no direct evidence on how sales would affect financial markets," he explained.

"The MPC incorporated this uncertainty into its initial decision on pace. From my perspective, I saw this as aiming under somewhat, to incorporate a degree of ‘learning by doing'. The MPC has learned more about the economic and market impact of QT since then, with reassuring signs so far.

"Second, we know more about the intermediation capacity of market participants. The pace of gilt sales from the APF into the market has generally been successfully absorbed by the market to date, including as gilt supply from the DMO has increased materially, and has had the added advantage of returning scarce collateral to the market.

"Given that, it seems reasonable for sales to continue at this pace for the next twelve-month period."

In Ramsden's third point, he stated that the MPC will be conscious that as well as the £80bn reduction in the stock of gilts this year, the reduction in the overall APF over this period included the additional successful sale of the £20bn corporate bond portfolio.

"Taken together, for me personally, these factors support a carefully considered increase in the pace of reduction in the stock of gilts in the twelve months ahead reflecting: the completion of the CBPS unwind; the reduced need for aiming off for learning; and evidence so far on marketing functioning.

"I emphasise careful - like the MPC, I want QT to set a gradual and predictable pace for unwind and to let it operate in the background, after all."

The deputy governor closed his speech by reiterating that the MPC will continue to monitor indications of persistent inflationary pressures in the economy as a whole, including the tightness of labour market conditions and the behaviour of wage growth and services price inflation.

He added: "If there is evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required."