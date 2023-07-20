Marc Pinto returns to Janus Henderson as Maris departs

CEO Ali Dibadj (pictured), said the firm was "delighted" to welcome back Marc Pinto to Janus Henderson.

Pinto previously worked at Janus Henderson for 26 years as an equity portfolio manager until 2021, when he moved to private equity firm Jove Island Acquisition Group as co-CEO until May this year.

In his new role, he will lead the equity and portfolio management and research teams based across the US.

He said: "It is with great confidence about the recent direction of the firm that I rejoin Janus Henderson and its wonderful Americas equities team. Our portfolio managers and research analysts have proven time and again to be world-class.

"It is an honor to lead them, and to partner with our client-service teams, to bring our investment performance to existing and new clients every day."

Pinto will be based in Denver and report to CEO Ali Dibadj, and will replace George Maris, who was in the role for almost six years, having started working at Janus Henderson as a portfolio manager in 2011.

According to a company statement, Maris "has decided that now is the right time for him to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities".

The company also appointed Lucas Klein to work in its London office as head of EMEA and Asia Pacific equities. He will join in September and will also report to Dibadj.

Klein brings over 25 years of industry experience with him after most recently working at Fidelity International, where he was global head of equity research.

He takes over the leadership of EMEA and Asia Pacific equities from Alex Crooke, who has announced he would prefer to dedicate himself fully to his "passion for investing within the firm" and will continue to manage the Bankers investment trust and the Global Equity Income strategy.

Klein said: "I am thrilled to be joining Janus Henderson. The EMEA and Asia Pacific equities team is a high-caliber one that has consistently delivered outstanding performance for our clients, and their clients.

"Partnering with these world-class investors, and all the other colleagues at the firm, will allow us to continue delivering on our firm's purpose of ‘investing in a brighter future together'. I am delighted to be taking over from Alex and be able to work with him on an ongoing basis, ensuring a seamless transition for our clients and colleagues."

Promotion for McManus

Finally, Janus Henderson has promoted Julian McManus to lead portfolio manager on the global alpha equity team.

Julian has been co-portfolio manager on the International Alpha Equity and Global Alpha Equity strategies for almost six years. He has over 30 years of financial industry experience and the firm said it is "pleased to announce his natural progression and seamless transition to this important role".

McManus added: "After almost six years as co-portfolio manager, 19 years at Janus Henderson, and 30 years in the financial services industry, I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead to deliver outstanding performance on our Global Alpha Equity franchises to our growing number of clients."

Commenting on the changes, Dibadj, said: "Our equity businesses across the globe are at the heart of our strategy, and the changes we are announcing today demonstrate that we can attract the best talent and have an exceptionally strong bench, to help us deliver on that strategy.

"The entire firm, including each investor across our funds, is delighted to welcome Marc back to Janus Henderson. We are equally delighted to welcome Lucas to the team and have such well-respected colleagues as Julian and Alex continuing to manage money on behalf of our valued clients."