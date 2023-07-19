Industrials REIT promotes Julian Carey to CEO

Paul Arenson to step down

Cristian Angeloni
Paul Arenson founded Industrials REIT in 1995 and will remain at the company as a senior strategic adviser
Industrials REIT has promoted Julian Carey to the role of CEO, succeeding Paul Arenson.

Carey has been managing director since 2017, when the trust acquired fund manager C2 Capital, which he founded in 2009.

Blackstone acquisition of Industrials REIT completes

Arenson founded Industrials REIT in 1995 and led the listing of the property portfolio - known as Stenprop - on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2015 and on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

He will remain as a senior strategic adviser to the business.

Commenting on the move, Arenson said: "Having founded the company back in 1995, and after almost 30 years with the business before its recent sale to Blackstone, I feel that now is the right time to step back and hand the day-to-day reins of the business to Julian.

"Together we have built Industrials to a market leading MLI business, with a powerful tech-enabled management platform. I am very proud of what we have achieved at Industrials and I have no doubt that Julian is the right person to lead the company through the next stage of its growth. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the ongoing success of the business as an advisor and wish Julian every success in his new role."

Industrials REIT delists following Blackstone acquisition

Carey added: "Paul's leadership of the business over the last 28 years and foresight in identifying the potential of the MLI sector saw Industrials REIT evolve into a market-leading business. Working with him over the past six years has been an absolute pleasure and I am delighted that he has agreed to remain with us and continue to share his knowledge and experience as a senior strategic adviser.

"Under the new ownership, the company is embarking on an exciting new chapter which will bring together Industrials' specialist MLI operating platform with Blackstone's expertise in the capital markets to significantly grow the business."

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

