Global ETF assets surge 13.5% in H1 2023

In the 49th month of consecutive net inflows, June saw $103.1bn added to the ETF industry.
Global ETF assets have increased 13.5% since the start of 2023, with net inflows into the fund type hitting the third best opening on record.

Year to date, net inflows into ETFs have totalled $376.2bn in 2023, only being eclipsed at this point by 2021 inflows of $658.9bn and 2012's $462.5bn.

In the 49th month of consecutive net inflows, June saw $103.1bn being added to the sector, data from ETFGI revealed.

Total assets under management reached a record $10.5trn at the end of June, the research firm added.

Despite strong net inflows for ETFs overall, equity ETFs have seen weak results, taking in $162.8bn so far this year compared to $277.3bn at this point last year. Throughout June, they attracted $73bn.

Commodities have also had a poor year, losing $1.3bn in outflows throughout 2023, compared to $13.8bn in inflows YTD in 2022. The sector lost $6.21bn in outflows across June.

Meanwhile, fixed income ETFs have gained $142bn throughout 2022, compared to 2022's $84.5bn at this point. They gained $24.6bn in inflows throughout June.

Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF saw the most inflows of any ETF, gaining $20.5bn throughout 2023 so far and $11.1bn in June alone.

The top ETP of June was BTCetc's physical bitcoin ETP, gaining $121.2m throughout the month.

