BlackRock AUM continues climb as firm eyes fixed income growth

The largest asset manager in the world now sits with AUM of $9.4trn, but BlackRock is expecting that to continue to grow further due to a surge in demand for fixed income.

In its Q2 results call, BlackRock president Rob Kaptio predicted that the $7trn in money market accounts would quickly move to the fixed income market when interest rates reach their peak.

Global bond ETFs recently crossed $2trn in assets, and BlackRock expects this to triple to $6trn by 2030, as rates remain higher than expected for longer throughout the decade.

"We are calling this a once-in-a-generation opportunity. There is finally income to be earned in the fixed income market," added Kaptio.

However, revenue for the firm fell 1% year-over-year this quarter, primarily due to market movements, while operating income fell by 3%.

Net flows for the titan also fell, gaining $80bn throughout the second quarter, compared to $110bn in Q1. This was largely due to a sharp drop-off in institutional flows, from $81bn in Q1 to just $5bn in Q2.

Despite seeing strong inflows of $4.4bn throughout the quarter into retail fixed income funds, market movements have not been favourable for the firm, with fixed income losing $2.2bn throughout the month.

Meanwhile, equities saw $2bn in inflows, with $17.7bn in positive market movements. Alternatives was the only sector which had outflows for the firm, losing $3.1bn, but still making $84m in the sector from the market.

A similar trend emerged for the firm's ETFs, where fixed income saw $34.7bn in inflows, but lost $8.5bn due to market changes. Equities gained $13.9bn but made far more, bringing in $102.8bn in market performance.

However, alternatives ETFs performed poorly, losing $613m in outflows and $2.6bn in market changes.