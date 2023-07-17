FCA eyes stringent social media rules in financial promotions crackdown

'We have seen a growing number of ads falling short of the guidance we have in place to stop consumer harm," said Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA.

The guidance will "modernise" the information companies use to promote financial products and services online, the regulator said, which will also reflect how social media is currently being used to advertise them.

The notorious rise of financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers', and the increase in often illegal promotions online, have been an area of scrutiny for the regulator, especially into how these practices can lead to consumer harm.

Part of the FCA's work has included working with the Advertising Standards Authority in creating infographics, roundtable discussions and live events to help educate and create awareness on the potential harm consumers can face due to illegal online promotions.

Big tech companies have also faced greater regulation, with the introduction of advertising policies that have forced them to only allow financial promotions approved by FCA-authorised companies.

The new social media guidance will be subject to an eight-week consultation period, the FCA said, alongside its work on crypto advertisement rules, which are set to come into force from 8 October.

Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA, said: "We have seen a growing number of ads falling short of the guidance we have in place to stop consumer harm.

"We want people to stay on the right side of our rules, so we are updating our guidance to clarify what we expect of firms when marketing financial products online.

"And for those touting products illegally, we will be taking action against you."

Rosie Hooper, financial adviser at Quilter, said the regulator's consultation was "long overdue" given the role social media posts have had in luring people into high-risk schemes, which did not state the real risks of falling victim to scams on social media - a skyrocketing phenomenon in recent years.

She added: "This crackdown is particularly needed during the cost of living crisis as people are more likely to turn to alternative sources with the promise of high returns being tempting for cash-strapped individuals without their eyes open to risks involved.

"The incoming Consumer Duty raises expectations of firms communicating financial promotions on social media higher than ever before. However, the powers of the FCA only goes so far and will not be enough to stop outright scammers.

"The importance of legislation to make social media platforms responsible for taking down scam ads in a timely manner via the Online Safety Bill is paramount. Stopping scam adverts when people's cash is so stretched should be a priority for the government."