The move follows the announcement on Thursday (13 July) that the fund was considering strategic options, which may include the potential strategic sale of catalogues of songs, to narrow its deep discount to NAV.

The London-listed investment trust, which launched in 2018, is currently trading at a 54.5% discount, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

In its results for the financial year to 31 March, the fund reported its operative NAV, which reflects the fair value of the music catalogues as per an independent valuation, was $1.9153, up 3.6% over the year.

This was primarily driven by a 4% increase in the fair value of the portfolio as the valuer left the discount rate unchanged at 8.5%. NAV total returns in US dollar terms were 7%, including dividends of $0.0631 paid during the financial year, which were covered 1.08x by levered free cash flow.

Analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell said FY23 headline numbers read well, including double-digit revenue growth underpinned by strong streaming growth and a significant recovery in performance income "which had been suppressed since the Covid lockdowns".

However, they noted there were a couple of "notable surprises in the results". These included the disclosure of potential tax charges arising on asset sales ($245m) and the additional catalogue bonus provision of $44m.

"The company is approaching its scheduled five-year continuation vote and this tax issue raises further questions about the long-term validity of the company," they wrote.

"We have previously suggested that consideration should be given to modest asset sales, which would provide some validation to the current NAV, and provide capital to either reduce its leverage and/or buy back shares."

However, given the tax treatment, they argued this approach may be "less favourable" than first envisaged and "actually value destructive" relative to the potential for a sale of the entire company.

"While we remain supportive of the asset class and believe that SONG has an attractive portfolio of assets with demonstrable growth characteristics, the company has significant challenges ahead of the vote in September," they added.

"Given the quality of the underlying assets and the material discount that the company trades on, we retain our Buy recommendation but believe that drastic actions are required by the board and manager."