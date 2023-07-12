Aegon Asset Management lays off three from UK distribution team

The layoffs happened in June 2023
Three business development managers have been laid off from Aegon Asset Management UK, Investment Week has learnt.

The people in question have not been named, but they all worked within Aegon AM's UK wholesale team. The layoffs took place in June 2023, Investment Week understands.

When asked about the move, Aegon AM cited market consolidation within the wealth management space as the reason for cutting down the wholesale sales team, noting how wealth firms have been increasingly focused in London and regional hubs.

