UK watchdog eases on Microsoft over Activision deal

Follows US court supporting the deal

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
The Competition and Markets Authority said it was open to “consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address”.
Image:

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was open to “consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address”.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has stepped back on its campaign to block Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard after a US court ruled the deal could go ahead.

Yesterday (11 July) a US federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to halt the deal, with judge Jacqueline Scott Corley declaring it would not lessen the gaming market's competitiveness.

She said: "The FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets."

Chancellor backs regulator in Activision row but warns of responsibilities to 'economic growth'

The FTC has until Friday to respond, but the ruling caused the UK regulator to shift its stance on the deal from a hard block to the tech giant changing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard to address its initial worries.

It said it was open to "consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns".

The CMA originally moved to obstruct the deal in April, on the grounds it was concerned the merger would hamper the growth of the cloud gaming market and lead to fewer choices for gamers.

The regulator was the first major institution to protest the deal since it was announced in 2022, with the EU approving the deal back in May this year.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Nvidia considering anchor investor role for Arm - reports

BoE stress test shows UK banks are 'resilient' to 'severe' scenarios

More on UK

The findings come after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US in Q1 occurred at the same time as Credit Suisse's collapse, triggering concerns about the health of the wider banking sector.
UK

BoE stress test shows UK banks are 'resilient' to 'severe' scenarios

Includes high inflation and interest rates

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 July 2023 • 1 min read
Ed Balls speaking at the Investment Week Summit last week (7 July)
UK

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

Speaking at Investment Week Summit

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
UK

Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

A 'major step'

Investment Week
clock 11 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ed Balls: Truss and Kwarteng's legacy is 're-establishment' of consensus

11 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Baillie Gifford calls time on British Smaller Companies fund

11 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bailey calls for 'public debate' on digital pound introduction

11 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Tech companies drive Fundsmith's H1 returns following Amazon sale

11 July 2023 • 4 min read
06

One in six asset managers expected to disappear by 2027

10 July 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot