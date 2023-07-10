Sovereign wealth funds suffer negative returns for first time in a decade

'Although average returns in 2022 were negative, there was significant variation within these results.'

According to the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study, this is the first time since the survey began in 2013 that sovereign funds suffered negative returns.

Taking into consideration the current economic backdrop, the vast majority of respondents (86%) - which includes CIOs, heads of asset classes and senior portfolio strategists - said inflation will be higher in the current decade than it has been in the past.

Three quarters of sovereign wealth funds embrace ESG policies

As a result, fixed income was highlighted as the asset class sovereign wealth funds are most likely to increase in their strategic allocation over the next 12 months, with a 28% net allocation.

This was followed by infrastructure (25%), private equity (21%), listed equities (15%) and real estate (9%).

But the behaviour of fixed income assets in 2022 has prompted a shift in the way sovereign investors perceive the asset class, Invesco discovered.

Instead of the traditional ‘set and forget' position, investors were likely to be in favour of an active and tactical approach in order to create value by rebalancing across different fixed income segments and using various strategies, similar to listed equities.

Investors also emphasised the greater role alternative fixed income assets can play, such as private credit, high yield and infrastructure debt.

"Although average returns in 2022 were negative, there was significant variation within these results", said Rod Ringrow, head of official institutions at Invesco. "The better performers were those that recognised the risks posed by inflated asset prices and were willing to make substantial portfolio changes. The key lesson from 2022 was that sovereigns need to be prepared to demonstrate greater flexibility and responsiveness to market conditions."

Emerging markets

Sovereign investors shared a renewed appetite for emerging markets due to the higher interest rate environment, Invesco found, with 71% expecting EMs to either match or outperform developed markets over the next three years.

They noted increased resilience, institutional strength and stability in key emerging markets, with India seen as the leader among this cohort, after 76% of respondents suggested the country offers an attractive opportunity for EM debt in 2023.

It was followed by South Korea (56%), Mexico (51%), Brazil (49%), Indonesia (44%) and South Africa (41%).

Emerging markets also led the way in the creation of new sovereign wealth funds since 2012. Of the 27 new funds, 11 were created in Africa and seven in Asia Pacific.

Private assets

Interest in private assets has remained constant for sovereign investors, Invesco found, with infrastructure taking the top spot as the most attractive asset class over the next five years.

More specifically, investors shared considerable interest in renewable energy generation (81%) and in energy transition and supply (65%).

Yet the valuation correction of last year meant investors have preferred a more selective approach to private assets, with more caution around highly leveraged deals. Around half of respondents chose not to take part in real estate, PE and infrastructure deals due to "unappealing debt structures", Invesco reported.

Investors now perceive real estate as the least attractive asset segment due the challenges faced by the office and retail sectors, which several sovereign wealth funds were heavily exposed to.

Ringrow said: "Challenges notwithstanding, for many sovereigns the global economy remains fundamentally resilient and expected returns across asset classes are higher than in recent years.

"This year's data, however, reveal a misalignment between sovereign wealth funds and central banks on interest rate expectations over the next two years. Sovereign wealth funds are far more likely to expect real interest rates to trend downward, albeit remaining higher than in the last decade, while central banks are more likely to expect them to trend upward. This further underscores the importance of a watchful and flexible approach."