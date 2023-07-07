FCA calls on UK banks to improve savings rates

‘Fair and competitive saving rates’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
The FCA said it wants to see 'a competitive market with fair value retail banking products', with banks helping customers to access them.
Image:

The FCA said it wants to see 'a competitive market with fair value retail banking products', with banks helping customers to access them.

The Financial Conduct Authority has urged UK banks and building societies to improve customers savings rates as the cost-of-living continues to spiral.

The regulator said it had "challenged firms where their decision making has been slow" and hosted a "constructive" meeting with bosses of high street banks yesterday (6 July) to discuss how the incoming Consumer Duty regulations will impact banks.

According to the FCA, this was the most recent development of its months-long campaign to monitor the savings markets, and the decisions were made as the market prepares for the new Consumer Duty regulations, which comes into effect at the end of this month.

FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

The regulator said it had started to see "some positive action by banks and building societies to improve their rates" but with many customers feeling the ongoing pressure from the cost-of-living crisis, it was "more critical than ever that they are offered fair and competitive saving rates".

According to the FCA, the banking bosses "recognised that they needed to do more to help their consumers access the best rates" and in turn it said "there is a need for further guidance, and will continue our focus on this".

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

Commenting on the FCA's meeting with high street banks on savings rates, Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, added: "As a committee, we have been questioning the high street banks on their poor savings rates all year, and it is clear that savers have been getting a raw deal for too long."

She continued: "While it is welcome to hear the banks recognise further action is required, it is time to see an acceleration in progress. We will be following developments closely and will be particularly alert to any apparent foot dragging."

The FCA echoed Baldwin's sentiment, saying that it wants to see "a competitive market with fair value retail banking products", with banks helping customers to access them.

"We set out that expectation to bank and building society leaders in today's meeting," the FCA explained.

 

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

ETC co-founder steps away from CEO role in management shakeup

More on UK

Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was found guilty of multiple charges of conspiracy to defraud by rigging the LIBOR | Credit: iStock
UK

Trader Tom Hayes wins right to appeal UK LIBOR rigging conviction

'Wide-ranging' and 'complex' review

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 July 2023 • 2 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
UK

UK sits as outlier on inflation as Sunak admits it is 'more persistent' than expected

Rose to 7.9% in May

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 July 2023 • 2 min read
Karen Ward, chief market strategist, EMEA, JP Morgan Asset Management and adviser to Chancellor of the Exchequer
UK

JP Morgan AM's Karen Ward: Bank of England 'should not be blamed' for rate rises

It had 'no choice'

Laura Miller
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Brown Shipley owner partners with BlackRock to boost investment capabilities

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Civitas Social Housing REIT to delist on 4 August following takeover

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
07 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2023

Register now
Trustpilot