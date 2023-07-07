Six more women accuse Crispin Odey of sexual misconduct - reports

Total of 19 women

Two of the women worked as receptionists at Odey AM and one was an intern.
Two of the women worked as receptionists at Odey AM and one was an intern.

Six more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, claiming he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

According to reports by the Financial Times, the alleged misconduct had taken place across the past five decades.

Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

The six women came forward after an FT investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Odey over the last 25 years, with 13 women accusing him of sexual assault and/or harassment, bringing the number of alleged victims to 19.

Odey has denied all claims of wrongdoing.

Among the six women, two used to work as receptionists at Odey Asset Management and one was an intern at the company.

The earliest of the new allegations dates as far back as 1985.

Both Odey and Odey Asset Management have been contacted for comment.

