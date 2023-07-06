US stocks tumble after hawkish Fed minutes signal rate rises

June meeting

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting revealed an intent to increase interest rates further, which caused US equities stocks to drop in response.
Image:

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting revealed an intent to increase interest rates further, which caused US equities stocks to drop in response.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting revealed an intent to increase interest rates further, driving a US equities drop.

The Fed opted to pause its streak of interest rate hikes and kept rates at 5-5.25% at its June meeting, which sparked a market rally.

But the forward guidance and messaging from the Fed's chair Jerome Powell since has consistently indicated that the central bank was not done increasing rates.

Jerome Powell signals further US rate rises to come

The minutes provided context for June's pause, with sticky global energy prices and core inflation combined with a tight labour market "underscored the need to raise policy rates further or hold them at sufficiently restrictive levels to bring inflation back to their respective targets and be well positioned in case inflation failed to decline as expected".

The transcript also showed the majority of the open market committee expected it would eventually need to pursue its QT policy again, but the central bank would be tightening at a slower pace going forward.

Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

"Many also noted that, after rapidly tightening the stance of monetary policy last year, the Committee had slowed the pace of tightening and that a further moderation in the pace of policy firming was appropriate in order to provide additional time to observe the effects of cumulative tightening and assess their implications for policy," it read.

US equity markets slid on the back of the news, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 0.4%, 0.2% and 0.2%, respectively, according to MarketWatch data.

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

ETC co-founder steps away from CEO role in management shakeup

More on US

The fund will be liquidated on 13 July
US

Columbia Threadneedle closes US fund over AUM concerns

'Too small to be... economically efficient'

Laura Miller
clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Jerome Powell (pictured), US Federal Reserve chair
US

Jerome Powell signals further US rate rises to come

Defended recent hold call

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 June 2023 • 1 min read
The SEC has applied for the temporary freeze of the firm and founder Zhao’s assets “to ensure that Binance.US customers’ assets are protected and remain in the United States through the resolution of the SEC’s pending litigation of this matter”.
US

SEC seeks emergency relief to protect Binance customers amid lawsuit

Launched suit yesterday

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Brown Shipley owner partners with BlackRock to boost investment capabilities

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager

06 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme

05 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Civitas Social Housing REIT to delist on 4 August following takeover

06 July 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot