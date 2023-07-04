Ella Hoxha, who will join from Pictet Asset Management on 31 July, will take over Brain's existing role as head of fixed income, with Brain set to retain his current portfolio management responsibilities through a transition period.

Brain runs a range of global bond funds, including the £1.2bn BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond strategy, which he has managed since launch in 2006. He will remain a key resource for Newton's fixed income franchise, the firm said.

Reporting to Mitesh Sheth, multi-asset CIO at Newton, Brain will develop the firm's multi-asset capabilities and contribute to macro investment idea generation across the franchise.

He will also work on the expansion of Newton's research themes, and on product innovation, to ensure clients have access to solutions fit for the changing economic environment.

In her new role, Hoxha will take ownership of further developing Newton's fixed income product offering, working closely with the existing team.

Prior to her appointment, she held the role of senior portfolio manager at Pictet, focusing on global fixed income strategies, including the Absolute Return Fixed Income and Global Bonds funds.

She also led the development and launch of Pictet's Global Climate Government Bond fund. Previously, held senior portfolio management roles at Wellington Management and Invesco.

"We have been encouraged by feedback from clients and consultants in response to the strengthening of Newton's multi-asset and fixed income investment teams," said Sheth.

"Firstly, there has been strong recognition that Paul Brain's expanded remit is a natural evolution in his career and has the potential to benefit the whole multi-asset and fixed income platform.

"Secondly, Ella Hoxha is widely known in the industry and those that know her see her as a natural fit within the existing team at Newton."