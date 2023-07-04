Foresight Group eyes more M&A as acquisitions boost assets

Two strategic acquisitions during the year helped boost the group’s assets by £3.3bn.

In its full year results published today (4 July), the sustainability-led infrastructure and private equity investment manager said assets under management increased to £12.2bn.

Funds under management, reported separately, grew 35% to £9bn. Both figures were "well in excess" of its target, Foresight said.

Two strategic acquisitions during the year helped boost the group's assets by £3.3bn. These were the purchase of Infrastructure Capital Group - now integrated as Foresight Australia - and the technology ventures division of Downing LLP.

Foresight Group AUM and FUM surge by more than 30%

Continued international expansion and diversification also helped increase assets, with AUM outside the UK growing from 23% at IPO in February 2021 to 43% as at 31 March 2023.

As at 30 June 2023, both AUM and FUM were marginally lower at £12bn and £8.8bn respectively, reflecting a combination of negative FX movements and net OEIC outflows.

This was partially offset by the in-house sales team channelling £0.3bn of inflows into high margin products.

Higher assets and funds under management led to a 38% increase in revenue at Foresight, to £119.2m, in the 12 months to the end of March 2023.

Performance fees also generated £5.8m during the year across the business, while dividends per share were increased by 46% to 20.1p, up from 13.8p.

Bernard Fairman, chair of Foresight Group, said after a record year of highly profitable growth, the company is now focused on further organic growth.

Foresight Solar and Technology VCT launches new £15m offer

"We have a strong pipeline of fundraising across asset classes scheduled for this year and beyond. This includes established strategies such as Australian Renewables Income Fund and Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners, alongside new opportunities such as core European renewables and our expansion into adjacent asset classes such as hydrogen.

The chair also said the firm continues to assess the market for accretive M&A opportunities, although he noted the timing of these "remains unpredictable".

"Despite current uncertainty in the markets, we remain confident in the ability of our diversified business model to deliver profitable growth in FY24," he added.

"This will be achieved through a combination of high-quality recurring revenue and a visible pipeline of high margin retail and institutional fundraising."