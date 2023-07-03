Morningstar promotes Dan Kemp to chief research and investment officer

Kemp has worked at Morningstar since 2014, when he joined the company's investment management arm as co-head of investment consulting and portfolio management for EMEA from Albemarle Street Partners.

He then became EMEA CIO of Morningstar Investment Management in 2015 and took on the role of global CIO in July 2021.

A spokesperson for Morningstar told Investment Week: "As Morningstar has grown as a firm and investor needs evolve, we are organising to keep Morningstar's independent insights at the centre of our work and bringing the full strength of these capabilities to bear across our product areas.

The firm said it has brought together the research and investment teams that previously sat in the research, wealth, workplace and retirement solutions areas into a single group under Mike Holt, chief strategy officer and president of research, investments, and analytics.

"Research and investments is now led by chief research and investment officer Dan Kemp, who is responsible for Morningstar's fundamental research, manager selection, and investment management activities. This encompasses multi-asset, equity, and quantitative strategies, including our direct indexing capability," it added.