Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

Invesco has poached fund manager Michael Oliveros from M&G to run the firm’s global and European small cap funds.

Reporting to John Surplice, head of EMEA fundamental equities and co-head of the European equities team, Oliveros will become part of the Global Smaller Companies group.

He will oversee the global small cap fund range, taking on joint responsibility alongside James Matthews for Invesco's three European small cap funds.

Clive Emery departs from Invesco

At M&G, Oliveros managed the Pan-European Select Smaller Companies fund and served as deputy manager of the Sustain Paris Aligned funds. He also oversaw the sustainable and impact research team and was deputy manager of the Global Leaders and American funds from 2011 to 2015. 

He joined the firm in June 2011 as an analyst. Prior to that, he worked at Credit Suisse for six years, three of these as the market strategist and head of custom solutions in the HOLT group.

Invesco unveils four ESG ETFs

"We are delighted to welcome Michael, who will complement and strengthen our European and global capabilities with his excellent stock-picking skills and robust investment philosophy," Surplice said.

"His deep understanding of companies' sustainability and climate impacts will add additional knowledge and insights as we face the investment challenges and opportunities of energy transition, emission reduction and supply chain security."

Schroders launches US equity long/short fund managed by Select Equity Group

Final LIBOR panel ends as transition nears conclusion

Trustpilot