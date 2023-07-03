Final LIBOR panel ends as transition nears conclusion

The London Interbank Offered Rate reflected the cost of lending between banks, using quotes from panels of banks in 35 variants across five currencies.

The last remaining panel ended on Friday (30 June), the penultimate step in the retirement of LIBOR.

Only three synthetic settings will continue to be published, with the 1-, 3- and 6-month US dollar LIBOR settings available for existing contracts until September 2024.

The FCA extended the usage of synthetic US dollar LIBOR to September 2024 in April, extending the deadline past its previous end date of June 2023.

Synthetic US dollar LIBOR to cease in September 2024

After banks were fined billions of dollars for trying to manipulate LIBOR to make a profit during the Global Financial Crisis, regulators made the decision to replace it with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

However, there have been recent calls for a re-examination of the LIBOR scandal, following claims evidence was withheld from parliament and regulators and central banks "permitted" rigging.

All new use of synthetic US dollar LIBOR is now prohibited under the FCA's Benchmarks Regulation, the City watchdog said, with all major clearing houses having now converted cleared derivative contracts that referenced US dollar LIBOR to risk-free rates.

Most uncleared derivative contracts that referenced US dollar LIBOR will also start using risk-free rates from today (3 July), under industry-agreed fallback language adopted through the ISDA Protocol, which is still open for market participants.

The FCA warned firms must ensure they are prepared for these final synthetic LIBOR settings to cease at the end of September 2024.

"Parties to contracts still referencing US dollar LIBOR should be taking steps to transition to robust, appropriate reference rates, re-negotiating with counterparties where necessary," the regulator said.

"As we have said previously, we do not want to see transition to so-called 'credit sensitive' rates which have the potential to reintroduce many of the financial stability risks associated with LIBOR."