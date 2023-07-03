Final LIBOR panel ends as transition nears conclusion

Three synthetic settings remain

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The London Interbank Offered Rate reflected the cost of lending between banks, using quotes from panels of banks in 35 variants across five currencies.
Image:

The London Interbank Offered Rate reflected the cost of lending between banks, using quotes from panels of banks in 35 variants across five currencies.

The overnight and 12-month US dollar LIBOR settings have now permanently ceased, in what the Financial Conduct Authority described as a “critical milestone” in the transition away from the key benchmark interest rate.

The last remaining panel ended on Friday (30 June), the penultimate step in the retirement of LIBOR.

Only three synthetic settings will continue to be published, with the 1-, 3- and 6-month US dollar LIBOR settings available for existing contracts until September 2024.

The FCA extended the usage of synthetic US dollar LIBOR to September 2024 in April, extending the deadline past its previous end date of June 2023.

For 40 years, the London Interbank Offered Rate reflected the cost of lending between banks, using quotes from panels of banks in 35 variants across five currencies.  

Synthetic US dollar LIBOR to cease in September 2024

After banks were fined billions of dollars for trying to manipulate LIBOR to make a profit during the Global Financial Crisis, regulators made the decision to replace it with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

However, there have been recent calls for a re-examination of the LIBOR scandal, following claims evidence was withheld from parliament and regulators and central banks "permitted" rigging.

All new use of synthetic US dollar LIBOR is now prohibited under the FCA's Benchmarks Regulation, the City watchdog said, with all major clearing houses having now converted cleared derivative contracts that referenced US dollar LIBOR to risk-free rates. 

Most uncleared derivative contracts that referenced US dollar LIBOR will also start using risk-free rates from today (3 July), under industry-agreed fallback language adopted through the ISDA Protocol, which is still open for market participants.

MPs call for LIBOR inquiry over potential 'misleading' of parliament

The FCA warned firms must ensure they are prepared for these final synthetic LIBOR settings to cease at the end of September 2024.

"Parties to contracts still referencing US dollar LIBOR should be taking steps to transition to robust, appropriate reference rates, re-negotiating with counterparties where necessary," the regulator said. 

"As we have said previously, we do not want to see transition to so-called 'credit sensitive' rates which have the potential to reintroduce many of the financial stability risks associated with LIBOR."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Schroders launches US equity long/short fund managed by Select Equity Group

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

More on Currencies

Guy Monson (pictured), chief market strategist at Sarasin & Partners
Currencies

Spotlight on sterling as conditions call for caution

Best-performing G10 currency

Guy Monson
clock 11 May 2023 • 4 min read
UK unemployment rose by 0.1 percentage point in the period.
Currencies

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

Now at 3.8%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 April 2023 • 1 min read
Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability
Currencies

Bank of England: Digital pound represents 'new frontier' for payments

Jon Cunliffe to Treasury Committee

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: THG founder give up golden share as takeover questions loom

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
03

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

LTAF retail extension receives mixed reaction as platforms weigh challenges

30 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

Barclays to sever ties with Odey Asset Management - reports

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Martin Currie launches first social impact fund

03 July 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot