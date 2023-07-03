abrdn's UK Commercial Property REIT chair retires

Ken McCullagh

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
McCullagh has served as chair since January 2020, sitting on the board since 2013. Credit: WBCSD
Image:

McCullagh has served as chair since January 2020, sitting on the board since 2013. Credit: WBCSD

Ken McCullagh, the chair of abrdn’s UK Commercial Property REIT, has retired, and will be replaced by Peter Pereira Gray from 31 July.

McCullagh has served as chair since January 2020, sitting on the board since 2013. He is also CEO of LNC Property Group.

Pereira Gray was appointed to the trust's board in April 2023, having previously worked as CEO and co-leader of Wellcome trust's investment division.

The trust sits at a 39.7% discount and has retuned -33.3% over the last year, compared to a UK commercial property sector average of -32.1%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

McCullagh said: "As I hand over to Peter, I am pleased that UKCM is well placed with a high quality, future fit and far more diversified portfolio that can continue to deliver good income returns to shareholders.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members, the abdrn team and all our advisers for all their hard work and support during my tenure.

"Peter is a first class operator and I leave knowing the company is in good hands."

Pereira Gray added: "I would first like to thank Ken for his significant contribution and commitment to UKCM over the past ten years, and particularly during his term as chair of the board.

"In the decade since Ken was appointed to the board, the company has successfully navigated multiple headwinds: Brexit, Covid, the invasion of Ukraine and fundamental changes to the property industry driven by structural shifts in society.

"To address these challenges, the board, expertly led by Ken over the last three years, has worked with the investment manager to restructure the company's asset base and adapt it to the future needs of tenants."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

RSMR adds US equity funds from BNY Mellon and Brown Advisory to rated list

Stock Spotlight: THG founder give up golden share as takeover questions loom

Most read
01

Stock Spotlight: THG founder give up golden share as takeover questions loom

03 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
03

Invesco hires global and European small cap fund manager from M&G

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
04

LTAF retail extension receives mixed reaction as platforms weigh challenges

30 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

Barclays to sever ties with Odey Asset Management - reports

03 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Martin Currie launches first social impact fund

03 July 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot