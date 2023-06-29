If the claim succeeds, the payout is expected to be in the six-figure range.

This marks the first legal action taken against Odey since the FT investigation into decades of alleged sexual misconduct, published earlier this month.

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

According to reports by Tortoise, Jill Greenfield, partner and head of serious injury at law firm Fieldfisher, was instructed to make the claim.

She has also represented sexual assault victims against Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

The claimant's case relates to personal injury and psychiatric harm as a result of alleged sexual assault, and she is seeking damages as a result.

Tortoise also reported that at least one other woman is believed to have been in touch with Greenfield in relation to the case.

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

If the claim succeeds, the payout is expected to be in the six-figure range.

Greenfield, Odey and Odey Asset Management have been contacted for comment.