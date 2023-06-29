GAM sells loss-making third-party fund management services businesses to Carne Group

The transaction is expected to close in the final quarter of 2023.

In a statement, the board of the Swiss asset manager said the transactions are "in the interests of all stakeholders of GAM" and represent the implementation of "an important part" of its strategic review.

GAM said the sale is a "material step" towards fulfilling one of the conditions of the offer from Liontrust Asset Management for all of GAM's publicly held shares, which the board continues to unanimously recommend to shareholders.

Reflecting the reduced AUM and loss-making nature of the FMS businesses, the Luxembourg unit was sold for €2.25m (£1.9m) and the Swiss business for CHF 500,000 (£440,745), subject to adjustment based on revenue run rates at closing.

GAM will also retain CHF 12.1m (£10.6m) of released regulatory capital, resulting in a total financial benefit of approximately CHF 15m (£13.2m).

At the end of March 2023, the AUM of the FMS businesses was CHF 48.4bn (£42.6m), which after deducting client notified losses fell to CHF 36.4bn (£32m) at 31 May.

The current run rate revenues, taking into account these client notified losses, is approximately CHF 10.25m (£9m) per annum.

While the sale of the FMS businesses to Carne Group does not require shareholder approval, the transactions are subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Peter Sanderson, CEO of GAM said: "As a loss-making business with a material regulatory capital requirement, irrespective of the Liontrust offer, we have been exploring options for the FMS businesses for some time now."

Sanderson said that agreeing to sell them to Carne Group marks "an important strategic step" for GAM, which will allow clients to benefit from "uninterrupted service from one of Europe's leading providers".

"We conducted an extensive process to find a suitable solution and are confident that this sale to Carne Group is the best possible outcome for all our stakeholders," he added.

Carne Group is a Dublin-headquartered provider of fund management solutions to the asset management industry, with over $2trn AUM on its Curator platform.