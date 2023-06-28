UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

Three rounds of layoffs

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
When the merger was completed on 12 June, UBS's combined workforce increased to roughly 120,000.
Image:

When the merger was completed on 12 June, UBS's combined workforce increased to roughly 120,000.

UBS is preparing to cut more than half of Credit Suisse’s workforce from next month as a result of the takeover of its rival.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that most of the job cuts are expected to affect bankers, traders, and support workers at Credit Suisse's investment bank in London, New York, and several regions of Asia. 

Staff have been advised to prepare for three rounds of layoffs this year, with the first one anticipated by the end of July and the other two tentatively scheduled for September and October.

UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create global wealth giant 

When the merger was completed on 12 June, UBS's combined workforce increased to roughly 120,000. The company said it hopes to save $6bn in employee costs over the next few years.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, UBS plans to eventually reduce the overall combined staff by roughly 30%, or 35,000 workers, while Credit Suisse's headcount is now at about 45,000.

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.3bn

Earlier this month, Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS, spoke of difficult choices regarding job cuts following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, but he did not specify the precise number of possible layoffs.

In June, UBS completed its emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse after the bank saw its stock price plummet, creating a giant Swiss banking and wealth management company with a $1.6trn balance sheet.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Gore Browne CIO and co-founder retires after 19 years at the firm

Liontrust launches sustainable US growth fund

More on Companies

Richard Romer-Lee (pictured), CEO of Square Mile
Companies

Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

£2.6bn in MPS AUM

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Gavin Rochussen (pictured), CEO of Polar Capital
Companies

Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

Core operating profits down 31%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Andrea Rossi (pictured) is CEO of M&G
Companies

M&G eyes European distribution partners to boost PruFund - reports

France and Germany targeted

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
03

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Robert Higginbotham retires from T. Rowe Price

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot