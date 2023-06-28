HSBC to offer Capital Group Global Corporate Bond to clients

The $547m fund originally launched in February 2018 and is managed by Damir Bettini, supported by a team of 16 analysts.

It has returned 14.1% over the last five years, compared to a global fixed interest sector average of 4.3%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Mike Gitlin, global head of fixed income at Capital Group, said: "We are delighted to deepen our relationship with HSBC as Capital Group celebrates 50 years of fixed income investing.

"While markets have been challenged over the last few years, the return of income to fixed income means that investors can benefit from putting cash to work in high quality bonds with attractive yield for potential future income.

"Harnessing Capital Group's strong fixed income capabilities and the Global Corporate Bond fund's track record with HSBC's global distribution network, we look forward to supporting more clients around the world to build a balanced portfolio."

Annabel Spring, chief executive of HSBC Global Private Banking & Wealth, added: "This fund firmly aligns with our CIO view to focus on quality bonds, where current yields are at a decade high and we are nearing the end of the Fed's tightening cycle.

"This arrangement further enriches our strong mutual funds offering and underscores our approach of offering a wide range of leading investment solutions to help clients unlock opportunities globally."