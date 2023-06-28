Climate Change Committee warns UK has 'lost' its global net zero leadership position

The CCC's annual progress report, published today, warns the government has missed numerous key opportunities to make much-needed progress on a host of critical climate policy areas over the past year.

Confidence in the UK meeting its legally-binding decarbonisation targets from 2030 onwards has fallen "markedly", the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today warned in a landmark report that delivers a damning verdict on the paucity of new climate action from the government over the past 12 months.

The CCC's annual progress report, published today, warns the government has missed numerous key opportunities to make much-needed progress on a host of critical climate policy areas over the past year.

It concludes that as a result the government now faces a huge uphill challenge to attract the necessary green investment and get decarbonisation progress back on track this decade so as to ensure legally binding emissions targets are met.

The report points to some "glimmers of hope" within the UK's net zero transition, such as fast-growing electric car sales and the continued deployment of renewable electricity capacity. But overall it warns that the pace of decarbonisation programmes remains "worryingly slow", expecially in key areas such as energy efficiency upgrades, heat pump installations, and tree planting.

It also raises the alarm that areas such as heavy industry decarbonisation, electric van uptake, and peatland restoration are "significantly off track" for meeting the UK's climate goals, largely thanks to a dearth of policy support from government.

And the CCC accuses ministers of sending "confusing signals on its climate priorities to the global community" through its controversial decisions to approve a new coal mine in Cumbria and support the expansion of new oil and gas projects beyond those designed to address immediate demand spurred by the war in Ukraine.

As a result, the Committee concluded that it now had "markedly less" confidence in the UK meeting its legally-binding carbon budget goals from 2030 onwards than it did in its previous assessment a year ago.

"The UK has lost its clear global leadership position on climate action," it states. "We are no longer COP President; no longer a member of the EU negotiating bloc. Our response to the recent fossil fuel price crisis did not embrace the rapid steps that could have been taken to reduce energy demand and grow renewable generation.

"We have backtracked on fossil fuel commitments, with the consenting of a new coal mine and support for new UK oil and gas production - despite the strong wording of the Glasgow Climate Pact. And we have been slow to react to the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's proposed Green Deal Industrial Plan, which are now a strong pull for green investment away from the UK."

The report warned that without rapid reforms and more ambitious, supportive policies from the government, the UK was now at serious risk of falling behind in the global net zero transition, and struggling to attract the investment, businesses, and jobs that come with it.

"It is critical that the UK re-establishes its climate leadership with a clearer strategy to develop net zero industries and technologies in the UK and capture the economic benefits of net zero, with actions that create demand-pull for the critical technologies that will shape the UK's progress over the next decade," the report concludes.

That sobering verdict is at the heart of the CCC's in-depth annual assessment of the UK's progress towards its statutory carbon budgets and overarching 2050 net zero emissions goal, which the advisory body is legally-required to present to Parliament each year.

It confirms that UK greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 46 per cent from 1990 levels - a rate of decarbonisation that is faster than many of the world's leading economies - largely thanks to huge progress in decarbonising electricity through the ramping up of renewables capacity and the almost removal of coal power from the grid over the past 15 years.

The rapid decarbonisation of the past decade means the UK is on track to meet its current Carbon Budget.

But the report warns that there is now a serious risk of the country missing its targets for 2030 onwards, which were adopted at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow 18 months ago and require a 68 per cent reduction in emissions against 1990 levels by the end of the decade.

The CCC today warned "time is now very short" to deliver the faster pace of decarbonisation needed over the rest of the decade to ensure that target is met.

The report confirms that while the UK's overall emissions have fallen at between three and four per cent annually in recent years, greenhouse gases outside the electricity sector have fallen far slower at just 1.2 per cent per year on average.

The CCC calculated that the UK's annual rate of decarbonisation in sectors other than electricity now needs to almost quadruple to 4.4 per cent over the next seven years if the country's 2030 climate target is to be achieved, requiring a rapid escalation in climate action that it warned could not wait until after the next General Election.

"The slow progress to date on delivery towards net zero means that it is no longer tenable for the government to develop strategies that do not contain committed policies," the report states. "Policies with immediate delivery are needed, in parallel with development of new strategic visions. In most sectors, there is a clear set of actions that can be taken now and should be pursued while the longer-term picture is clarified."

Only a handful of policy areas were assessed by the CCC as being on track to meet medium term climate targets, including the continued acceleration of electric car sales, improving grid storage capacity, and a reduction in food waste and livestock numbers.

The CCC also praised the government's recent decisions to give energy regulatory Ofgem a specific net zero priority, and launch a new carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) scheme promising funding support of up to £20bn over the next 20 years.

And it also welcomed the government's decision - in response to last year's High Court ruling - to revamp the UK's Net Zero Strategy through the release of its 3,000-page Carbon Budget Delivery Plan as part of its so-called 'Green Day' package of climate measures.

But despite these efforts, the CCC said the outlook for the UK's post-2030 climate targets and overall net zero transition had deteriorated over the past year, right at a time when - thanks to soaring fossil fuel prices and new clean tech subsidies from the US and EU - the economic case for shifting towards cleaner, cheaper energy technologies and greener consumer behaviours has become clearer than ever.

Lord Deben, who is stepping down from as the CCC's chair in the coming days after a decade in the role, said the lesson he had learned from his time at the Committee "is that early action benefits the people of this country and helps us to meet the challenges of the coming decades more cheaply and more easily".

"Yet, even in these times of extraordinary fossil fuel prices, government has been too slow to embrace cleaner, cheaper alternatives and too keen to support new production of coal, oil and gas," he said. "There is a worrying hesitancy by ministers to lead the country to the next stage of net zero commitments."

The Conservative peer and former Environment Secretary told BusinessGreen too many in voices in the government were still "stuck in the old ways of thinking", as he urged ministers to "regroup and commit to bolder delivery".

"This is a period when pace must be prioritised over perfection," he said, citing the need to rapidly accelerate decarbonisation programmes, rather than get bogged down in unnecessary debates that delay crucial decisions.

For example, he said evidence now clearly demonstrated the high carbon impact of hybrid vehicles, and pointed to how the phase out date for the sale of new hybrids should therefore be brought forward earlier than 2035.

Similarly, the government has said it plans to make a decision on the use of hydrogen to heat homes in 2026, but the CCC argued deferring the decision risked creating policy uncertainty that would ultimately lead to higher costs and slow decarbonisation progress.

Lord Deben said a decision should be made by 2025 at the latest, and that in the meantime the government needed to rapidly scale up and accelerate the rollout of heat pumps and energy efficiency measures.

"I think one of the problems we always have is people get stuck in the old ways of thinking," he said.

"And the old way of thinking means 'oh well, if we're short of gas, then the first thing we need to do is get more gas', instead of saying 'how do we reduce the amount of gas that we need by finding an alternative?' which is what the rest of Europe has done. That's the terribly sad thing - we have not, and they have."

Lord Deben further criticised "false arguments" made in the press and repeated by politicians that the UK needed to expand coal, oil and gas extraction in order to enhance energy security, countering that there is "no need to add" to the country's existing resources.

"It is a false argument, I think driven partly by old fashioned thinking and partly by the fact that the dominant newspapers are much too close to the oil and gas industry, and it is too important for them, and they therefore go on telling these stories that are not true," he said.

The CCC's report features a host of recommendations detailing how the government could get the UK back on track to meet its emissions targets for the 2030s, broadly echoing calls from businesses, green groups, and opposition parties over the past year for ministers to adopt more ambitious decarbonisation policies.

For example, it argues the UK's planning system should be given a net zero mandate, alongside a major overhaul of planning rules to accelerate power grid upgrades that can connect more clean energy sources to the grid.

A major scaling up of building energy efficiency programmes is also needed to reduce demand for expensive, carbon intensive gas and help encourage uptake of heat pumps, the report adds.

Meanwhile, with many UK airports looking to expand capacity, the CCC said there should be no net increase in overall UK airport capacity. As such, it urged the government to establish a national capacity management framework to manage airport planning decisions.

It also highlighted the need to rapidly ramp up tree planting, reforestation and peatland restoration projects in order to enhance natural carbon sink capacity and support biodiversity, as it urged Defra to urgently introduce a new framework strategy to align UK land-use with the net zero mission.

Chris Stark, the CCC's CEO, said there were few "low-hanging fruit" left in the drive to decarbonise, but that efforts to reduce demand - for business and household energy, air travel, private car use, and carbon intensive food, products and services, for example - could play a key role in quickly accelerating the urgent decarbonisation required at relatively low cost.

However, he warned that "inertia" from policymakers meant the government has set out relatively demand-side decarbonisation plans - a lack of action that risks seeing the UK left behind in the global race to attract green investment.

"This is a year when the US and the EU really got their act together on this story of decarbonising industry - got their teeth into it," he said.

"This is a new competitive threat I think to what the UK is doing. We can wish it was not happening, but it is happening in other parts of the world, which means we have to respond in some way to take that new risk.

"We are worried about inertia. This story of change that we need to see takes time. It takes time to warm up real progress, put policies in place, stimulate a response, scale up supply chains, scale up delivery. We will not be able to turn this on overnight.

"Our concern is less about the short term and more about the fact that we are not seeing the change happening now that would guide us towards longer-term emissions reduction that you need to see over the 2030s and beyond. And in those areas, that tends to be the hard things, the things that do take infrastructure to be in place and for markets to be set up around that."

The report comes after a turbulent year in UK politics, which has seen three different prime ministers, soaring inflation, and a cost of living crisis that shows little sign of abating in the near future.

Against that backdrop, the current Prime Minister Rish Sunak promised to deliver on the UK's net zero targets - despite calls from some colleagues for the goal to be delayed - and established a new dedicated Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), alongside a freshened-up Energy Security Strategy featuring by a series of policies designed to accelerate nuclear, renewables, and carbon capture and storage and hydrogen development.

Responding to today's criticism from the CCC, a spokesperson for the government insisted the UK remaied a "world leader on net zero".

"We are going far beyond other countries and delivering tangible progress whilst bringing down energy bills with hundreds of pounds coming off bills from next month," they said in a statement. "With a new department dedicated to delivering net zero and energy security, we are driving economic growth, creating jobs, bringing down energy bills, and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels."

However, the reaction elsewhere to the CCC's report today revealed widespread support for its conclusions among politicians, business figures, trade associations, environmental groups, think tanks, and other key stakeholders.

Labour's Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, Ed Miliband, said the report "exposes the catastrophic negligence shown by this government which has left Britain with higher bills, fewer good jobs, our energy security weakened, and the climate emergency unaddressed".

"This is a scathing report on a failing government," he said.

"It spells out how 13 years of failed Conservative energy policy has left Britain's energy system deeply exposed and at the mercy of dictators like Putin, which is why energy bills have rocketed for families and businesses and inflation is higher than other advanced economies. This is by some distance the most damning indictment of a government since the Climate Change Committee was established in 2008. Government ministers should hang their heads in shame when they read this coruscating report."

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the CCC's report "could hardly be more damning".

"This government's dangerous dither and delay has driven a coach and horses through the UK's previous reputation as a global climate leader," she said.

"This report could not be clearer on what must be delivered in order to secure a liveable future for the next generation - yet it is simply not happening."

Helen Clarkson, CEO at global green business non-profit the Climate Group, said the CCC's report showed the government "has taken its eye off the a ball when it comes to delivering net zero".

"A lack of action is holding back business investment that could reduce emissions, boost economic growth, and lower fuel bills this winter," she added. "People do not want more warm words and empty promises, they want to see the policy and investment necessary to accelerate action."

Meanwhile, Ben Westerman, interim executive director at the Aldersgate Group, urged Ministers to now urgently respond to the alarm bell sounded by the CCC.

"The message from today's progress report is clear, the UK must rapidly expand and accelerate supportive policy measures to ensure it delivers a net zero emissions economy by 2050," he said.

"We are now entering a crucial period that will decide if the UK will meet its climate goals and secure the major economic benefits that a thriving low-carbon economy offers. Without an urgent focus on delivery, enabling policy measures and financial support to drive investment in the low-carbon industries of the future, the UK risks losing out to growing international competition from the USA and the EU."

This article was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Business Green