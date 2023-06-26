Schroders' Benchmark names Tim Sargisson managing director of financial planning

Tim Sargisson (pictured) was CEO of Sandringham Financial Partners for over seven years

Sargisson will replace Peter O'Sullivan, who is retiring after 36 years in the financial services industry. He has spent the last six years of his career at Schroders.

Sargisson is the former CEO of national IFA Sandringham Financial Partners and has over 20 years' experience in financial planning.

During his career at Sandringham, he led the acquisition of the business by M&G at the start of 2022.

In his new role at the wealth management firm, Sargisson will lead Benchmark's financial planning team as the firm looks to expand its UK presence through succession planning.

Benchmark managing director Ed Dymott said: "We are rapidly growing our national footprint and Tim will now lead that part of our business.

"Our proposition is resonating strongly in the market, and our financial planning business has provided over 40 firms options for their succession planning."

Sargisson added: "Over the last seven years, as Benchmark's client, I have worked closely with them and seen first-hand their professionalism and commitment to the adviser community and the delivery of excellent client outcomes through the power of technology. To now be part of that is something special."