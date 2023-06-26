Schroders' Benchmark names Tim Sargisson managing director of financial planning

Succeeds Peter O’Sullivan

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
Tim Sargisson (pictured) was CEO of Sandringham Financial Partners for over seven years
Image:

Tim Sargisson (pictured) was CEO of Sandringham Financial Partners for over seven years

Benchmark has appointed Tim Sargisson as the new managing director of financial planning, subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Sargisson will replace Peter O'Sullivan, who is retiring after 36 years in the financial services industry. He has spent the last six years of his career at Schroders.

Sargisson is the former CEO of national IFA Sandringham Financial Partners and has over 20 years' experience in financial planning.

Schroders cuts multi-asset fees amid surge in adviser interest

During his career at Sandringham, he led the acquisition of the business by M&G at the start of 2022.

In his new role at the wealth management firm, Sargisson will lead Benchmark's financial planning team as the firm looks to expand its UK presence through succession planning.

Benchmark managing director Ed Dymott said: "We are rapidly growing our national footprint and Tim will now lead that part of our business.

"Our proposition is resonating strongly in the market, and our financial planning business has provided over 40 firms options for their succession planning."

Sargisson added: "Over the last seven years, as Benchmark's client, I have worked closely with them and seen first-hand their professionalism and commitment to the adviser community and the delivery of excellent client outcomes through the power of technology. To now be part of that is something special."

Related Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

DFMs enhance due diligence on advisers ahead of Consumer Duty﻿

More on People moves

Alena Kosava (pictured), joined AJ Bell in June 2022 as head of investment research
People moves

AJ Bell's Alena Kosava departs

Head of investment research

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Sweeney was previously CEO of PineBridge Investments Ireland.
People moves

PineBridge Investments promotes Mick Sweeney to EMEA CEO

Replaces Klaus Schuster

Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
Campbell Fleming (pictured), is stepping down as CEO of AssetCo
People moves

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

Exit on 30 June

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

AJ Bell's Alena Kosava departs

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Atlantic House launches Global Defined Returns fund

26 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

23 June 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rathbones shareholders give green light to Investec W&I merger

23 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Civitas Social Housing REIT shifts terms of takeover deal to achieve 'unconditional' offer

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot