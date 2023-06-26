Calastone teams up with Schroders on tokenised investment vehicle project

'We are in a transformative era where distributed ledger technology will redefine finance with a positive impact on asset management.'
'We are in a transformative era where distributed ledger technology will redefine finance with a positive impact on asset management.'

Calastone has joined forces with Schroders to launch a tokenised investment vehicle project for Variable Capital Companies (VCCs).

Schroders will work with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as part of Project Guardian, an initiative aimed at developing a "responsible and innovative" digital asset ecosystem.

The asset manager will partner with Calastone to explore the capabilities of a tokenised vehicle for VCCs - a common fund structure in Singapore. 

The collaboration will also explore asset ownership linked to blockchain technology, which Schroders said could improve personalisation of investment products and provide more cost-efficient investment allocation for retail and institutional investors, while simplifying day-to-day operational processing.

Calastone: Tokenisation will revolutionise the 100-year-old fund structure

According to Calastone, tokenisation can "transform the value chain and create better value for investors by reducing costs" and begin the process of creating "more flexible" investment products to make them more aligned to consumers' digital experiences.

Adam Belding, CTO at Calastone, said that while tokenising fund units will not provide the transformation the industry is looking for, operating collective investments on a native distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform, and applying DLT and tokenisation at all levels of the fund, provides a much more "fundamental transformation". 

"We believe that used in the right way DLT is a powerful platform for providing, managing, securing and distributing tokenised assets, helping to unlock meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and product innovation," he said. 

Schroders' Benchmark names Tim Sargisson managing director of financial planning

Marita McGinley, head of digital assets strategy at Schroders, added: "Tokenisation brings forth two fundamental advantages: synchronised data and heightened automation.

"Moreover, it expands accessibility and enables customisation, providing investors with more options. Managed in a responsible way, we think this is good for clients and for the market."

Earlier in February 2023, Schroders participated in the first-ever GBP Digital Bond issued by the European Investment Bank. In August 2022, it took a strategic minority stake in Forteus, an asset manager focused on blockchain and digital assets.

