Global economy at 'critical juncture' in fight against inflation

“The insidious damage that a high-inflation regime does to the economic and social fabric is well known,” the report said.

In the organisation's annual economic report, the BIS warned the "unique constellation of challenges" that central banks are facing risked pushing the world into a permanent high inflationary trap.

"The longer inflation is allowed to persist, the greater the likelihood that it becomes entrenched and the bigger the costs of quenching it."

While headline inflation has peaked across the world, the report noted that core inflation has "proved more stubborn", with global growth proving "remarkably resilient".

Agustín Carstens, general manager of the BIS, said "the last mile is typically the hardest", but added "the risks from not acting promptly will be greater in the long term".

The report also warned that "serious strains [had] emerged in the financial system", pointing to the events of the UK's Mini Budget, Credit Suisse's rescue sale and regional bank failures such as SVB, and said that the possibility of further turmoil was "material".

Therefore, it was essential that central banks prevented inflation from becoming entrenched, as it could further damage financial stability and could even cause a wage-price spiral.

However, three challenges stood in the way of central banks bringing down inflation, the report noted: Lack of previous historical data, lagging transmission of monetary policy onto the real economy and the ongoing stress in the financial system.

Digitalisation

The report also touched on digitalisation, arguing that central banks "have a duty to lead advances in the monetary system in their role as guardians".

Therefore, it said central banks should continue exploring various technologies, especially tokenisation and central bank digital currencies, as a method to allow the monetary and financial system to "improve the old and enable the new".

It added tokenisation could "enhance the capabilities of the monetary and financial system", through both improving current processes and "enabling entirely new economic arrangements".

Nevertheless, the report still argued that "crypto is a flawed system, with only a tenuous connection to the real world", with only the "firmer foundation" of central bank money allowing the endeavour of digitalisation to be successful.