Blackstone Loan Financing proposes managed wind-down

In a stock exchange notice today (26 June), the board also pointed to the trust's market capitalisation, lack of liquidity of its shares and the structure of the company as the reasons behind the decision.

BGLF is currently trading at a 25% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies, and BGLF's board said the prevailing discount limits its reinvestment opportunities and restricts further share issuance.

"The board therefore believes that an orderly realisation of the company's investments will be in the best interest of shareholders as a whole," it said.

The board and Blackstone Ireland, the trust's investment adviser, unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the proposal.

If approved, capital will be returned as the underlying CLOs are matured or redeemed.

A circular is expected to be published by the end of September 2023, following an extraordinary general meeting, at which the board will seek approval for the managed wind-down.

The listing and dividend target will be maintained during the realisation period.

In a research note, Numis analyst Gavin Trodd said the proposal for a managed wind-down follows a shareholder consultation earlier in the year, in which he said there was "some appetite" for the fund to be placed into run-off.

Blackstone Loan Financing is the top pick for Winterflood's Structured Finance subsector.

In a separate note, the broker said it regards the prospective liquidation of BGLF as a "shame" due to what it considered highly-rated managers and appealing portfolio characteristics.

"We expect the liquidation period to be measured in years rather than months, given the illiquid nature of the portfolio. Given that the listing and target dividend are maintained, we continue to include BGLF in our recommendations," the broker added.

Over the last five years, BGLF has returned 65.3% and 32.4% on a NAV and share price basis, respectively, according to the AIC. In comparison, the NAV total return of the IT Debt - Structured Finance sector is up 41.8%, while its share price total return is up 46.4%.