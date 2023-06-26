Civitas Social Housing REIT shifts terms of takeover deal to achieve 'unconditional' offer

Civitas is currently involved in a M&A deal from CK Bidco, with the former offering a £485m take-private offer back in May.

The deadline for the takeover bid of the trust was brought forward to 23 June from 21 July earlier this month (9 June), when CK Bidco said it held or had received valid acceptance of the offer from 17.3% of Civitas' issued share capital.

In an RNS notice on Friday (23 June), Civitas said it was waiving down the percentage required to satisfy the ‘acceptance condition' from not less than 75% of the voting rights usually required to more than 50%.

CK Bidco currently holds, or has received valid acceptances of the deal by Civitas shareholders of, 389,492,583 Civitas shares, representing approximately 64.23%.

According to the notice, this means "the amended acceptance condition has been satisfied", and the offer is therefore "unconditional".

In a previous update earlier this month, CK Bidco said that including the 17.1% of shares it already owned, it held or had received valid acceptance of the offer from only 17.95% of shares.

CK Bidco's bid for Civitas has faced increased scrutiny as analysts felt the initial offer was too low.

At the time of the offer, CK Bidco had valued the investment trust at a premium of around 44% to the closing price of 55.4p on Friday (5 May). At the time, the trust's chair, Michael Wrobel, even said the deal undervalued Civitas' long-term prospects, but still recommended that shareholders accept the "fair and reasonable" offer.