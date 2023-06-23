Rathbones shareholders give green light to Investec W&I merger

Results of AGM

Deal is expected to complete either in late Q3 or in Q4 2023.
Shareholders at Rathbones have voted in favour of the £839m merger with Investec Wealth & Investment.

At the company's annual general meeting today (23 June), 78.6% of shareholders voted on the approval of the M&A deal, with 94.4% voting for and 5.6% against, according to a regulatory filing.

Rathbones, however, clarified that the merger was still subject to approvals and so far, no material adverse changes had occurred in either company.

It will also require agreements from the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit the ordinary share element of the combined group's shares to the premium listing segment of the official list and to trading on the LSE's main market for securities.

As a result, the wealth manager said it expects the deal to complete either in late Q3 or Q4 2023.

The merger was first announced back in April, and is set to create a combined discretionary wealth manager with £100bn in investor assets, under the banner of an ‘enlarged Rathbones Group'.

