UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 0.3% in May

Feedback from retailers suggested that warm, sunny weather in the second half of the month helped boost sales, the ONS said.

This was the second consecutive month of retail sales volumes increasing, following a rise of 0.5% in April.

Economists had forecast retail sales to fall by 0.2% in May, putting the results in above expectations.

The reporting period includes the early May bank holiday on 1 May 2023 and the bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III on 8 May, which the ONS said provided a boost to the results, along with the warm weather in the second half of the month.

Non-store retailing sales volumes rose by 2.7% in the period, after a 0.8% rise in April, driven by strong summer clothing sales as a result of hotter temperatures.

"This was because of strong sales by online retailers selling outdoor-related goods and summer clothing. Feedback from retailers suggested that warm, sunny weather in the second half of the month helped boost sales," the ONS said.

Retail sales fell 2.1% annually in May, easing from a downwardly-revised fall of 3.4% in April. Excluding fuel, sales fell 1.7% annually in May, compared to a downwardly-revised fall of 3% in April.

The month saw declines in both food (down 0.5%) and non-food (down 0.2%) store sales volumes.

The ONS noted that retailers also indicated that increased cost of living and food prices continued to affect sales volumes.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors, said that "hard on the heels" of UK inflation hitting 8.7% on Wednesday (21 June), retail sales in the UK were stronger than expected, which he said may "partly justify the jumbo-sized interest rate increase from the Bank of England".

The Bank of England hiked interest rates by 50bps to 5% on Thursday (22 June), the thirteenth consecutive interest hike from the central bank, putting rates at the highest levels since 2008.

"It is hard to believe that tighter policy will not start having a significant impact sooner rather than later, meaning the consumer will react accordingly. It is all about the speed and scale of the slowdown and the risk of a sharp one is clear."

The retail sales figures follow GfK's UK consumer confidence reading released on Thursday (23 June), which showed an improving mood in June, with consumer confidence reaching its strongest level in 17 months despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

Charlie Huggins, portfolio manager at Wealth Club, said mortgage rates have increased significantly in recent weeks and inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched.

"This does not bode particularly well for consumer confidence in the back half of the year. At that point retailers may really start to feel the pinch. But for now, the UK consumer continues to defy the doom mongers," he said.