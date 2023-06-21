Peel Hunt posts £1.5m loss in 'most challenging' year since founding

Staff costs declined by 21% throughout the year for the firm, despite staff numbers staying steady.

In the firm's annual report, it said this year "has been the most challenging since our foundation", with revenue falling 37.2%, from £131m to just £82.3m for the year end 31 March 2023.

Peel Hunt profits wiped out as capital markets activity dries up

Due to the tough financial situation, the firm did not issue a dividend, despite issuing a 3.1p dividend per share the year before.

Total funds raised for corporate clients fell by 76%, from £3.7bn to £892.4m, while the average number of trades executed per day for retail investors fell 31% from 48,900 to 33,900.

Lucinda Riches, who began in her position as chair last year, said she was "disappointed with our revenue and profitability", but stressed the firm had "refined our strategic priorities to provide a clearer view of the steps needed to take the business to the next level", emphasising the new regulatory approval of the firm's European office.

The firm floated on the London Stock Exchange in September 2021, with its stock price having fallen 60% since then, according to data from Hargreaves Lansdown.