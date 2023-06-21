Blackstone acquisition of Industrials REIT completes

De-listing applications submitted

The court passed the scheme through on 20 June
The Guernsey courts have approved Blackstone’s Bidco acquisition of Industrials REIT, concluding months of negotiations between the two firms and shareholders.

In an RNS statement, Industrials REIT confirmed that the court had passed the scheme through yesterday (20 June), making the deal effective.

Industrial REIT reached a cash offer agreement from Bidco on 3 April, which was then approved by shareholders on 1 June.

Industrials REIT shareholders approve Blackstone acquisition

The deal valued the company at over £500m, equating to 168 pence per share, which the court approved.

Shareholders in Industrials REIT will receive their shares in cash at the agreed price in the next 14 days.

Industrials REIT's shares were suspended today (21 June) as a result of the ruling, with applications to delist entirely already submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

It is expected to fully delist from the LSE by 8am tomorrow.

As a result of the upcoming closure, Industrials REIT's board members have resigned and officially stepped down.

