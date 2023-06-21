Civitas Social Housing REIT sale struggles as deadline approaches

The deadline for the takeover bid of the trust was brought forward to 23 June from 21 July earlier this month (9 June).

In a stock exchange announcement today (21 June), CK Bidco said that including the 17.1% of shares it already owned, it now held or had received valid acceptance of the offer from only 17.95% of shares.

The deadline for the takeover bid of the trust was brought forward to 23 June from 21 July earlier this month (9 June), when CK Bidco said it held or had received valid acceptance of the offer from 17.3% of Civitas' issued share capital.

The bid, issued on 9 May, valued Civitas at approximately £485m, which represents a premium of around 44% to the closing price of 55.4p on 5 May.

Various analysts have argued that the bid for the trust was too low, with Richard Williams, property analyst for QuotedData, arguing it "materially undervalues" the company, given its £662m NAV as of the end of March.

While the trust's board said the offer "undervalues the long-term prospects of Civitas", it still urged shareholders to vote in favour of the sale due to the "current macro environmental and outlook" challenges facing the social housing sector.

The board of Civitas, including Paul Bridge, chief executive of social housing at Civitas Investment Management, have sold their shares to CK Bidco since the offer was made.

Two non-executive directors of the trust, Alastair Moss and Peter Baxter, are also progressing in the sale of their shares.