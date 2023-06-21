AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

Exit on 30 June

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Campbell Fleming (pictured), is stepping down as CEO of AssetCo
Image:

Campbell Fleming (pictured), is stepping down as CEO of AssetCo

The CEO of AssetCo, Campbell Fleming, is exiting the firm at the end of this month, according to the group.

In a statement, AssetCo's board said Fleming was "leaving for personal reasons", with 30 June set as his final day as CEO.

The board said it would not be replacing Fleming immediately as this was "consistent with the holding company nature".

Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo

Instead, chair Martin Gilbert and chief financial and operating officer Gary Marshall will split the CEO responsibilities, with Gilbert taking the lead on the overall strategic direction of the firm and Marshall overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of AssetCo's principal operating company River and Mercantile, has already taken on additional responsibilities, while the firm's equities businesses integrate under the former's brand.

Fleming commented it had been "an extremely demanding 20 months integrating the group" and said it was the "right business and personal decision to step down".

He said: "I will continue to support, as well as remain a shareholder of, AssetCo as I believe in its strategy, team and its people who continue to deliver for our clients as shown by our results."

Gilbert extended his thanks to Fleming and said the board was "grateful to Campbell for his efforts" and hoped to continue its "long association with him in supporting and guiding some of AssetCo's underlying businesses".

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

Blackstone acquisition of Industrials REIT completes

More on People moves

Sweeney was previously CEO of PineBridge Investments Ireland.
People moves

PineBridge Investments promotes Mick Sweeney to EMEA CEO

Replaces Klaus Schuster

Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
António Simões will take over on 1 January 2024, subject to regulatory approval, with Wilson remaining as CEO until then, in order to continue delivery the group’s current strategy, according to L&G.
People moves

Legal & General names António Simões as new CEO

Replaces Nigel Wilson

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 June 2023 • 1 min read
Ford and Kirk will be transitioning to advisory roles at the firm and stepping off its Investment Committee
People moves

TwentyFour co-founders Ford and Kirk retire

Founded in 2008

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Liontrust outflows swell to £4.8bn as profits fall

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

21 June 2023 • 8 min read
04

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Liontrust Tortoise managers leave firm

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot