Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

The Boatman Capital

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 3 min read
“Investors have been badly burnt by Home REIT and we believe one reason for this has been the company’s failure to provide complete and accurate information to the market,” it said.
Image:

“Investors have been badly burnt by Home REIT and we believe one reason for this has been the company’s failure to provide complete and accurate information to the market,” it said.

Home REIT shareholder The Boatman Capital has called for the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the trust over a “campaign of misinformation”.

In a letter to the FCA seen by Investment Week, the firm noted  the regulator requires companies to provide "factually accurate" and "complete" information to investors.

However, the letter points to numerous statements made by Home REIT over the last year that seemingly contradict each other, and argued the FCA should investigate and "take appropriate action".

"Investors have been badly burnt by Home REIT and we believe one reason for this has been the company's failure to provide complete and accurate information to the market," it said.

Allegations

Recent reports have revealed that a number of Home REIT's properties are "dilapidated and sub-standard", such as one house in Lancashire, which has had the rear of the property demolished since September 2021.

The Boatman Capital argued: "The provision of sub-standard properties to vulnerable people is the opposite of what investors were promised in Home REIT's prospectus, which said: 'the properties will provide high-quality accommodation to homeless and vulnerable individuals in need of housing'."

Furthermore, the letter also quoted an investor call from 1 December 2022, in which Home REIT fund manager Alex Baker said the trust was aware that valuer Knight Frank was failing to carry out internal checks on properties due to lack of refurbishment, despite claiming it was not aware that refurbishment had not been taking place.

It also pointed to problems the trust has had with reporting on rent collection, after it first claimed in December that it was still seeing "rents flowing from tenants", before shifting in February to explain it had experienced a "serious deterioration" in rent collection.

On 16 February, Home REIT said it had only collected £3.4 million of £14.8 million for the last quarter. It has since revealed only 13.1% of rent had been collected over the five months to 30 April 2023.

"We find it hard to believe that the environment could have changed so swiftly and are, therefore, concerned that the board may have given investors a misleading impression of Home REIT's situation in its 12 December statement," the letter added.

Home REIT had also said in November 2022 there were "no overdue arrears" in rent payments for the quarter ending 31 August, but on 30 May 2023, confirmed that not all rent had been collected.

While the trust said in its 30 May statement it had been correct at the time, The Boatman Capital argued the "statement does not appear to meet the requirement of providing 'complete' information as per FCA rules".

"This would appear to be an attempt to mislead investors by obfuscating the problem of rent arrears in the August quarter," it said.

Finally, the letter claimed Home REIT had failed to meet the promises of continued monitoring and due diligence of its tenants, after it said on 30 May there was "limited evidence of detailed ongoing monitoring of tenants being undertaken by the investment adviser".

Home REIT has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England poised to continue hiking rates as inflation looms large

CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

More on Investment Trusts

Today (19 June), the trust said the acquisition would become effective on 7 August, subject to shareholder and court approval.
Investment Trusts

CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

7 August

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 June 2023 • 2 min read
Nick Train (right), manager of LTIT and director of Lindsell Train, argued a lack of portfolio activity should not be interpreted as complacency, rather as conviction in the investee companies and their ability to perform over the long term.
Investment Trusts

Lindsell Train trust NAV suffers 5.2% drop

Underperformance of Lindsell Train

Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
Recent transactions have largely ended the debate regarding the validity of SONG's portfolio valuation.
Investment Trusts

Jefferies upgrades £2.5bn Hipgnosis Songs fund to 'Buy'

'Now or never'

Laura Miller
clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

19 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter closes absolute return fund due to 'dwindling demand'

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

WisdomTree chair unseated by shareholder battle

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot