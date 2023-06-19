Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

“Investors have been badly burnt by Home REIT and we believe one reason for this has been the company’s failure to provide complete and accurate information to the market,” it said.

In a letter to the FCA seen by Investment Week, the firm noted the regulator requires companies to provide "factually accurate" and "complete" information to investors.

However, the letter points to numerous statements made by Home REIT over the last year that seemingly contradict each other, and argued the FCA should investigate and "take appropriate action".

Allegations

Recent reports have revealed that a number of Home REIT's properties are "dilapidated and sub-standard", such as one house in Lancashire, which has had the rear of the property demolished since September 2021.

The Boatman Capital argued: "The provision of sub-standard properties to vulnerable people is the opposite of what investors were promised in Home REIT's prospectus, which said: 'the properties will provide high-quality accommodation to homeless and vulnerable individuals in need of housing'."

Furthermore, the letter also quoted an investor call from 1 December 2022, in which Home REIT fund manager Alex Baker said the trust was aware that valuer Knight Frank was failing to carry out internal checks on properties due to lack of refurbishment, despite claiming it was not aware that refurbishment had not been taking place.

It also pointed to problems the trust has had with reporting on rent collection, after it first claimed in December that it was still seeing "rents flowing from tenants", before shifting in February to explain it had experienced a "serious deterioration" in rent collection.

On 16 February, Home REIT said it had only collected £3.4 million of £14.8 million for the last quarter. It has since revealed only 13.1% of rent had been collected over the five months to 30 April 2023.

"We find it hard to believe that the environment could have changed so swiftly and are, therefore, concerned that the board may have given investors a misleading impression of Home REIT's situation in its 12 December statement," the letter added.

Home REIT had also said in November 2022 there were "no overdue arrears" in rent payments for the quarter ending 31 August, but on 30 May 2023, confirmed that not all rent had been collected.

While the trust said in its 30 May statement it had been correct at the time, The Boatman Capital argued the "statement does not appear to meet the requirement of providing 'complete' information as per FCA rules".

"This would appear to be an attempt to mislead investors by obfuscating the problem of rent arrears in the August quarter," it said.

Finally, the letter claimed Home REIT had failed to meet the promises of continued monitoring and due diligence of its tenants, after it said on 30 May there was "limited evidence of detailed ongoing monitoring of tenants being undertaken by the investment adviser".

Home REIT has been contacted for comment.