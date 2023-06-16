SEC and Federal Reserve investigate Goldman Sachs over SVB collapse - reports

Potential improper communication

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The Justice Department has allegedly subpoenaed Goldman Sachs as part of its investigation into the SVB collapse
Image:

The Justice Department has allegedly subpoenaed Goldman Sachs as part of its investigation into the SVB collapse

The US Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission have started investigating the role Goldman Sachs played in purchasing Silicon Valley Bank’s securities portfolio in the run-up to its collapse, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Goldman Sachs was both buyer of SVB's securities portfolio and adviser on its capital raise, with the investigation examining whether its investment banking arm and trading division improperly communicated.

In the weeks before it collapsed, SVB hired the bank to help it raise capital, while its trading division bought SVB's $21bn portfolio of available-for-sale debt securities at a discount to market value.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has allegedly subpoenaed Goldman Sachs as part of its investigation into the SVB collapse.

Goldman Sachs said in a securities filing last month that "various governmental bodies" were investigating its involvement with SVB.

The bank added it was "cooperating with and providing information to various governmental bodies in connection with their investigations and inquiries into SVB, including the firm's business with SVB in or around March 2023".

Greg Becker, former CEO of SVB, told the Senate Banking Committee last month that SVB was told by Goldman Sachs it needed to sell part or all of its securities portfolio to illustrate a need for capital before they could raise capital.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson told the WSJ that before the portfolio sale, it "informed SVB in writing that we would not act as their adviser on the sale, and that SVB should not rely on any advice from the bank in this regard, but instead hire a third-party financial adviser".

Goldman Sachs has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

WisdomTree chair unseated by shareholder battle

Treasury Committee criticises disbanding of Office for Tax Simplification

More on Companies

However, ETFS Capital’s other nominees, Bruce Aust and founder Graham Tuckwell, were both rejected
Companies

WisdomTree chair unseated by shareholder battle

Frank Salerno deposed

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 June 2023 • 2 min read
Crispin Odey
Companies

Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

From 15 June

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 June 2023 • 1 min read
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Companies

LF Odey Portfolio suspended

Fourth suspension

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

16 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

LF Odey Portfolio suspended

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

FCA restricts ten principals following introduction of tougher rules

15 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bank of Japan maintains negative interest rate

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn

16 June 2023 • 4 min read
06

Partner Content: The growth potential of climate change - Is it worth the investment?

14 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot