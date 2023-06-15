Nigel McKeverne, associate director, and Robert Edwards, director of product management at Morningstar, warned that better data is needed in the discussion on the gap between corporate climate pledges and their outcomes.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival today (15 June), McKeverne argued that while many other ratings firms look to targets and commitments to understand corporate sustainability, it was essential to examine the probability that firms can meet those targets.

Using Morningstar's new Low Carbon Transition Rating, McKeverne said, when examining exposure to greenhouse gas emissions through different Scopes, the results varied wildly by sector, but less attention was paid to Scope 3 effects.

Looking to firms where Scope 3 downstream made up a majority of emissions, only 5% of company product decarbonisation plans were rated ‘very strong' by Morningstar, while 64% had no plans of all.

McKeverne also emphasised the need to measure firms not just on whether they are on a path to net zero, but also their physical climate risk and whether they will be "competitive in a low carbon future".

Looking ahead

Looking through the Morningstar Global Markets Large Mid index, only a single company is aligned to 1.5°C, said Edwards.

Expanding the scope to 2°C, he warned that the energy and utility sectors were "nowhere near aligned" with the target, whereas financial services and technology sectors were performing strongly.

He added that he was "pleasantly surprised" that there were more emerging market companies aligned with 2°C than their developed market equivalents, with 343 developed market firms aligned compared to 360 emerging market firms.

Meanwhile, when examining sectors with average management score, which tracks how well firms are preparing to decarbonise and sticking to their targets, the financial services industry came last, receiving a score of only 39.1 out of 100.

In contrast, the oil and gas sector performed strongly, receiving a 54.2, which Edwards credited to stronger regulation and engagement from shareholders, meaning firms were pushed to meet targets and prepare in more detail how they planned to decarbonise.

Touching upon the growth of climate benchmarking, Edwards said that even as thematic climate indices began about 20 years ago, they had "exploded in number and assets in the last five years".

He also described 2020 as a "huge pivot point" after the introduction of Paris Aligned Benchmarks, and said he was "optimistic that there is going to be more minimum standards" in the future.