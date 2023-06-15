SIF 2023: Climate crisis highlights need to 'transition and mitigate risk'

Speaking during a panel, UN Environment Programme finance initiative social lead Joana Pedro said: "We are in a climate crisis, and seeing extreme events happening more and more so we need to transition and mitigate the risks."

She noted the ‘just' transition "comes with risks for business as well as people and communities" and while there will initially be a loss of jobs with the transition, "there will also be an opportunity for jobs".

Pedro argued the ‘just' transition is "not about delaying", and if schemes do not transition, "this will also lead to impacts on people and communities".

Speaking in a personal capacity, TfL Pension Fund chief investment officer Padmesh Shukla noted the ‘just' transition "is different for everyone and everyone is taking a slightly different stand". He added the transition is "all about fairness - but one person's definition of fairness may be different to someone else's".

"We need to take fairness into account and have a top-down bottom-up approach to understanding."

Shukla noted for pension schemes, climate change has largely been "more about investing in renewables - this is where the focus has been". However, he warned: "There is a whole universe out there. I would love to experiment with things like carbon capture."

He also said: "In the past, no news has been good news but when it comes to sustainability and climate change, we need to talk and have trust. The [transition] journey will not be linear, but we should be able to engage with members.

"Five or six years ago no one talked about ESG, but we are gradually building up reporting and disclosing data.

"But I think the social metrics are an area to evolve and do more. Climate has hogged the whole of ESG but we now need to focus more on the other areas."

