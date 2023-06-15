CAB Payments to list on London Stock Exchange

'Bringing CAB Payments to the public market underscores our confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses.'

The company will apply for admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of LSE.

A final offer price has not been set as the firm awaits a book-building process, but its valuation is expected to be around £1bn.

CAB Payments said admission to the market is expected in July 2023.

It explained the IPO will comprise a secondary sell down of existing ordinary shares by Merlin Midco and certain other existing shareholders, noting there will be no primary element to the offer.

The company added it expects ordinary shares representing up to a further 15% of the IPO will be made available via an over-allotment option.

In the six months following admission to the LSE, CAB Payment said it will agree to not issue, offer, sell or contract to sell, or dispose of any ordinary shares or "enter into any transaction with the same economic effect as any of the foregoing".

The IPO will be targeted at institutional investors outside the US, but UK intermediaries will also be included, allowing for retail investor participation via the REX platform, the company explained.

Ann Cairns, chair of CAB Payments, said the move followed "significant interest" from investors after the company voiced its intention to float earlier in June.

She continued: "The board is delighted to confirm the management team's intention to float on the London Stock Exchange via a premium listing. Bringing CAB Payments to the public market underscores our confidence in the business and its value-generation potential, as well as our confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses, and cements CAB Payments as a preferred payments and forex partner for blue-chip companies transacting in emerging markets.

"We have been pleased with the investor engagement so far and look forward to further discussing our value proposition with investors, based on our strong track record of profitable and cash generative growth that was built on the foundation of a well-invested technology platform, a compliance-first culture and robust governance frameworks, and a business model that delivers real economic development benefits to emerging markets."

The move comes a day after soda ash manufacturer WE Soda cancelled its plans to float in London, citing "extreme investor caution" as one of the main hurdles to its IPO.