Morningstar: Vanguard voted against most civil rights, racial equity and environmental resolutions

Investors in passive funds may wish to 'select a manager whose voting record aligns most closely to their own sustainability priorities'.

Looking at 100 key issues that were up for voting in the two years to March 2023, Morningstar discovered Vanguard "voted ‘against' all of the key resolutions on civil rights and racial equity and on environment-related issues other than climate".

This was compared to high levels of support from rivals BlackRock and State Street, with the former voting for 70% of resolutions on civil rights and racial equity and the latter in favour of more than 90% of issues related to human rights and the ethical use of technology.

When climate change and workplace equity resolutions were up for voting, all three companies showed a ‘medium' level of support - between 40% and 70%.

Overall, Morningstar research on proxy voting found the ‘big three' made different decisions on more than two-thirds of the 100 key issues.

More specifically, when State Street cast a minority vote, it tended to be in favour of a resolution the other two companies voted against.

Similarly, Vanguard tended to vote against resolutions of which the other two businesses voted in favour.

In BlackRock's case, the asset manager only voted in contrast to the other two 7% of the time - mostly voting ‘for' a resolution the others had voted down.

Morningstar also highlighted BlackRock published its voting rationale for 97 out of the 100 key resolutions, compared with 45 for Vanguard and 28 for State Street.

A spokesperson for Vanguard told Investment Week: "Tens of millions of individual investors trust Vanguard to manage their savings and maximise their long-term investment returns. As part of that responsibility, Vanguard's investment stewardship team has ongoing discussions with portfolio companies to understand how boards oversee, address and disclose material risks to long-term investment returns, including environmental and social risks.

"Vanguard's investment stewardship team engaged with company boards on these issues and analysed shareholder proposals on a case-by-case basis. The funds' voting record reflects our nuanced, balanced approach, carefully weighing each proxy decision on its merits at the company in question."

Morningstar said in the report that attention to proxy-voting decisions has significantly increased over the last few years, as investors in passive funds may wish to "select a manager whose voting record aligns most closely to their own sustainability priorities".

It added: "Scrutiny on voting decisions by the big three has been especially high, given their outsize position in US equity markets. Although the ongoing rollout of ‘pass-through voting' will allow fund investors more choice in how their equity investments in funds are voted, millions of fund investors will continue to rely on their fund manager to make proxy-voting decisions on their behalf.

"And whether those investors place their capital in a high-intention sustainable fund or a broad index tracker, investors' thirst for knowledge about how well aligned a manager's voting decisions are with their own environmental and social priorities will only continue to grow."