Triple Point boosts Digital 9 investment team

Diego Massidda has been appointed head of digital infrastructure, with effect from 1 September 2023, and will lead the active management of D9's portfolio and help drive the growth and convergence of D9's platforms.

Massidda brings with him more than 20 years' experience in global telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

He spent 16 years at Vodafone Group, most recently as CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets, responsible for all services provided by Vodafone to other mobile operators in 50 countries where Vodafone does not operate directly.

In that role he provided strategic guidance and operational expertise to partner market CEOs to grow revenue share, profitability and drive operational excellence.

Until recently, Massidda was also CEO of Vodafone Carrier Services, responsible for the commercial strategy and execution of Vodafone data and voice wholesale business globally, including sub-sea and terrestrial optical fibre assets.

He was previously CEO of Telecom Italia France and Tiscali (South Africa and later France), during which time he was responsible for the B2B hosting and co-location business of these entities based on their data centre assets.

Ben Beaton, co-managing partner of Triple Point, will continue to manage D9 on an interim basis and will continue to support the execution of the company's strategy working closely with the Triple Point digital infrastructure team.

Triple Point has also hired Laureen Cook to its digital infrastructure team's operating partner panel.

Cook will sit on Triple Point's digital infrastructure investment committee, supporting investee companies' commercial development in partnership with the executive management teams.

She has a leading track record of over 25 years in the wireless, fibre, subsea, towers and data centres sectors, in addition to investment expertise in emerging technologies including the internet of things, cloud convergence and satellite.

Cook has deployed over $16bn to telecoms infrastructure projects in these sectors globally on behalf of institutional investors and was most recently the former principal of the TMT private equity investment group at the World Bank's International Finance Corporation.

D9 has also made an internal move, promoting Arnaud Jaguin to head of investment for digital infrastructure.

Jaguin has been integral to D9's development since IPO in 2021, leading the origination and execution of the company's investments into Aqua Comms, Arqiva Group and Elio Networks, formerly Host Ireland.

He has more than 15 years' experience in telecoms and digital infrastructure, beginning his career in telecoms M&A advisory at UBS Investment Bank, advising on approximately £50bn worth of transactions.

Jaguin's diverse industry experience includes Level3 Communications (corporate development and strategy), CenturyLink (marketing), RETN (sales operations) and Ontix (finance).

Phil Jordan, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure, said: "Diego is an industry leader and his track record at CEO level of delivering revenue and profitability growth will complement the expertise of D9's investment team and our world-class investee company management. We look forward to working with Diego and Laureen, alongside Arnaud and Ben, who will continue to execute the company's investment strategy and fund management."