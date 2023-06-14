Former Treasury Select Committee chair calls for re-examination of LIBOR scandal

Letter to The Times

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Last month, David Davis, John McDonnell and MP Andrew Griffith called for an inquiry into whether the House of Commons was misled by Bank of England representatives over the LIBOR rigging scandal.
Image:

Last month, David Davis, John McDonnell and MP Andrew Griffith called for an inquiry into whether the House of Commons was misled by Bank of England representatives over the LIBOR rigging scandal.

A letter to The Times from various political figures, including a former chair of the Treasury Select Committee, has claimed that evidence was withheld from parliament over the LIBOR rigging scandal, which saw nine traders receive prison sentences.

The letter, which claimed the actions of jailed traders was "normal practice", was signed by former TSC chair Andrew Tyrie, former Brexit secretary David Davis and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, among others.

Tyrie, also the former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, wrote that "crucial evidence was withheld from the Treasury committee's 2012 inquiry into LIBOR", and argued  parliament's attempt to uncover the truth was "thwarted".

The letter also said the conduct of the jailed traders was "dwarfed in seriousness" by the action of "lowballing" LIBOR, which is alleged state involvement in manipulating the rate at which banks could borrow from each other, making them seem more creditworthy than they actually were.

"The scandal merits re-examination by the courts and parliament," the letter concluded.

Last month, Davis, McDonnell and MP Andrew Griffith called for an inquiry into whether the House of Commons was misled by Bank of England representatives over the LIBOR rigging scandal.

Speaking in the House of Commons on 23 May, Davis said there was an "abundance of evidence" that selecting LIBOR rates from the range provided for commercial reasons was "permitted by regulators and central banks".

In October last year, charges against Tom Hayes, one of the convicted LIBOR rigging traders, were thrown out by a New York judge.

"The US courts have ruled that there was nothing fraudulent in identical conduct by US and UK traders prosecuted there. This leaves the UK alone in treating the actions of the traders as criminal," the letter added.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

Megan Greene MPC appointment approved by Treasury Committee

More on Financial services

European Commission confirms crackdown on ESG ratings providers
Financial services

European Commission confirms crackdown on ESG ratings providers

'Lack of transparency' from ratings

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 14 June 2023 • 5 min read
Following the release of the lawsuit yesterday (6 June), Coinbase’s stock fell 19.5%
Financial services

SEC sues Coinbase for breaking market rules

Stock price drops 12.1%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 June 2023 • 2 min read
The central bank was initially planning to simply raise the £85,000 insurance threshold in the UK
Financial services

Bank of England set to further reform deposit guarantee scheme - reports

Following SVB collapse

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

SIF 2023: 'Performance is a red herring'

14 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM

14 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK GDP grows 0.2% in April

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

TwentyFour co-founders Ford and Kirk retire

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

AssetCo posts 'modest' AUM rise despite 'toughest six months' for active equity firms

14 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

13 June 2023 • 1 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot