Former Treasury Select Committee chair calls for re-examination of LIBOR scandal

The letter, which claimed the actions of jailed traders was "normal practice", was signed by former TSC chair Andrew Tyrie, former Brexit secretary David Davis and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, among others.

Tyrie, also the former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, wrote that "crucial evidence was withheld from the Treasury committee's 2012 inquiry into LIBOR", and argued parliament's attempt to uncover the truth was "thwarted".

The letter also said the conduct of the jailed traders was "dwarfed in seriousness" by the action of "lowballing" LIBOR, which is alleged state involvement in manipulating the rate at which banks could borrow from each other, making them seem more creditworthy than they actually were.

"The scandal merits re-examination by the courts and parliament," the letter concluded.

Last month, Davis, McDonnell and MP Andrew Griffith called for an inquiry into whether the House of Commons was misled by Bank of England representatives over the LIBOR rigging scandal.

Speaking in the House of Commons on 23 May, Davis said there was an "abundance of evidence" that selecting LIBOR rates from the range provided for commercial reasons was "permitted by regulators and central banks".

In October last year, charges against Tom Hayes, one of the convicted LIBOR rigging traders, were thrown out by a New York judge.

"The US courts have ruled that there was nothing fraudulent in identical conduct by US and UK traders prosecuted there. This leaves the UK alone in treating the actions of the traders as criminal," the letter added.