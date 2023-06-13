Incoming BoE rate setter Greene warns high inflation will be hard to fix

Greene, who is an American economist, was speaking in front of MPs on the Treasury committee today (13 June), ahead of joining the MPC next month as an external member.

Greene, who is an American economist, spoke in front of MPs on the Treasury Select Committee today (13 June), ahead of joining the MPC next month as an external member.

The former chief economist at risk consultants Kroll told the committee at her pre-appointment meeting: "I think that there is some underlying persistence and so getting from 10% to 5% is probably easier than getting from 5% to 2%."

UK inflation rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI). This was down from 10.1% in March, but was still jointly the highest reading among G7 countries, along with Italy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 1.2% in April 2023, compared with a rise of 2.5% in April 2022.

Forecasts from the Bank of England last month showed inflation falling to around 5% by the end of this year, but not reaching the 2% target until late 2024 or early 2025.

Greene described inflation expectations in Britain as fairly well-anchored, meaning that, despite the current spell of inflation being higher than the public had been given to expect for some time, its long-run expectation of inflation has not changed much as a result.

That said, Greene added the UK should apply lessons from the 1970s to avoid inflation expectations becoming "de-anchored" and spiralling.

"If you engage in stop-start monetary policy, you may end up having to tighten even more and generating an even worse recession on the other side," she said.

Greene will replace MPC member Silvana Tenreyro, who has voted against the BoE's rate increases in recent months. Greene declined to comment on whether she shared Tenreyro's stance.

Financial markets broadly expect the BoE to raise interest rates by 25bps to 4.75% next week, as rates are predicted to go as high as 5.75% later this year, after wage data published this morning.

The data showed basic wages rose by 7.2% between February and April, according to the Office for National Statistics, though high inflation offset the increased gains.

In her written submission to the committee, Greene said Britain's labour market looked surprisingly tight and the economy has not developed as one might expect given the rise in interest rates. Greene's submission was dated May 25.

This morning (13 June), ONS data showed the UK employment rate was estimated at 76% in February to April 2023, 0.2 percentage points higher than November 2022 to January 2023.

Greene also said that if the economy grew faster than 1% a year, there would be increased inflation pressures due to poor underlying growth potential, which had been damaged by Brexit.

She said that the BoE's quantitative tightening programme, a combination of sales of its stock of government bonds and stopping reinvestment of maturing bonds, worth a combined £80bn a year, probably had a modest tightening effect.

"We do need to go slowly and quite deliberately, in terms of quantitative tightening just to avoid a repeat of the reverse repo rate spike in the fall of 2019 in the US for example," Greene said.