Lindsell Train trust NAV suffers 5.2% drop

In its annual results today (13 June), the trust reported NAV per share for the year was £1,057, down from £1,114 in March 2022. As a result, the total annual dividend for the year will be £51.50 per share, compared with £53 last year.

The trust's share price "closely tracked the NAV for most of the year", it said, closing at £1,052 - a 0.4% discount.

However, LTIT noted that after two years of underperformance, it "was pleasing to see comparative returns improving".

Over the long term, the trust's annual NAV total return since inception was 13.3%, while over five years, it was 11.1%, compared with 3.5% and 5.7% RPI over the two periods, respectively.

LTIT explained its performance was held back by its cornerstone holding in Lindsell Train, which represents more than 40% of its NAV as of 31 March 2023. The company's total return to the end of March was down 14%.

Lindsell Train's funds under management also suffered losses, falling12% to £18.6bn in the year to 31 January 2023.

Despite poor performance, the trust reiterated its conviction in Lindsell Train's investment approach, noting it had made virtually no changes to the companies it owns in each of the strategies.

LTIT chair Julian Cazalet said: "[Lindsell Train] is encouraged by how well most of its investee companies have progressed as businesses even if this has not been reflected in market prices. Provided LT's companies continue to thrive, market prices should in time recover and relative performance improve."

Nick Train, manager of LTIT and director of Lindsell Train, echoed Cazalet's statement, arguing a lack of portfolio activity should not be interpreted as complacency, rather as conviction in the investee companies and their ability to perform over the long term.

He praised "winners" Laurent Perrier, Mondelez and RELX, and added "there is every ground for expecting these companies to continue to do well".

Commenting on their performance, Train said: "Their respective business franchises - one of the world's premium champagne brands (and the only publicly-quoted one); the owner of two beloved global mega-brands, Cadbury and Oreos; and a globally-significant provider of ‘must-have data' for scientists, lawyers and risk professionals - remain compelling propositions for investors, we think. All three have been terrific long-term investments too, in addition to their 2023 gains."

However, he acknowledged two holdings in the portfolio that have been performing poorly - namely AG Barr and PayPal - the share prices of which are currently sitting 45% and 75% below their 2019 highs, respectively.

"Yet both are forecast to grow sales and earnings over the next few years, each have obviously valuable brands or market positions and both have very strong balance sheets - so you never know," he added.

LT has also further expanded its profit share scheme to ensure "key individuals are incentivised to continue to pursue their careers with LT". The trust explained, from the current financial year, 15% of the company's profits will be paid to the individuals involved in the scheme, up from 8% last year. Half of the profits have to be invested in LT.