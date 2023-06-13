WisdomTree board battle reaches climax as AGM approaches

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
WisdomTree’s battle with its largest shareholder over its board has reached a climax ahead of its annual general meeting later this week.

The fight between WisdomTree and ETFS Capital, which holds a combined 18.3% of WisdomTree's outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis, erupted in April over the performance of the firm and the launch of its digital wallet.

WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates

In a letter yesterday (12 June), ETFS Capital once again attacked the firm, arguing it has "presided over the destruction of $1bn of stockholder value".

In the firm's AGM, scheduled for 16 June, ETFS Capital has nominated three board members to replace Frank Salerno (chair of the board and compensation committee), Win Neuger (chair of the nominating and governance committee) and a new nominee, Shamla Naidoo.

In response to the attacks, WisdomTree said in a shareholder letter yesterday that it had now committed to rotating at least two of three committee chairs by the end of this year.

However, it still held that the incumbent members should be maintained, as five of the eight current board members are new, meaning if Salerno and Neuger were replaced, the lack of experience "would be disruptive and create dysfunction".

"We would lose integral experience and progress if any of them - including and especially Frank Salerno and Win Neuger - are replaced by ETFS Capital's nominees," WisdomTree added.

ETFS Capital has continually rallied against the three chairs, demanding their resignations since the conflict erupted earlier this year. It described the changes made to WisdomTree's board as "insufficient and disingenuous".

Proxy voting

Last week (6 June), independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS both offered mixed opinions on WisdomTree.

Glass Lewis recommended stockholders vote for ETFS Capital nominee Tonia Pankopf and against chair Salerno, but said it still found management's vision for the firm "more compelling" than ETFS Capital's plan.

Meanwhile, ISS recommended voting for two of ETFS Capital's nominees against the incumbent WisdomTree board members, and against ETFS Capital nominee and chair Graham Tuckwell.

In a statement, ISS said: "There are lingering questions about the board's openness to fresh independent points of view given the fact that the three longest-tenured board members, Bossone, Neuger, and Salerno, chair all the committees, and Salerno, who has been on the board for 18 years, is the chair of the board."

However, WisdomTree said yesterday that both proxy services had "recently affirmed our corporate governance enhancements".

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

